Perceptive Discovery Announces Strategic Partnership with MH3D and Launch of α-Sight™ to Advance Alpha Radiopharmaceutical Imaging

New offering combines Alpha-SPECT™ Mini technology with advanced imaging, radiochemistry, and quantitative analysis

NEEDHAM, Mass., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perceptive Discovery today announced a strategic partnership with MH3D alongside the launch of α-Sight™, a new preclinical imaging offering enabling direct, in vivo visualization of alpha-emitting radiopharmaceuticals.

Alpha-emitting therapies are rapidly transforming oncology, but limitations in imaging have made it difficult to fully characterize biodistribution and therapeutic impact. α-Sight™ addresses this challenge with high-sensitivity, quantitative whole-body imaging, providing earlier, more accurate insight into alpha therapy behavior.

The offering integrates MH3D's Alpha-SPECT™ Mini platform with Perceptive Discovery's expertise in preclinical imaging, radiochemistry, and advanced image analysis. Through the partnership, Perceptive Discovery will serve as MH3D's exclusive service provider, while collaborating on product enhancements and expanding isotope imaging datasets.

"At Perceptive Discovery, nuclear medicine is in our DNA," said Ben Murphy, CEO of Perceptive Discovery. "By combining MH3D's innovative imaging technology with our scientific and analytical expertise, α-Sight™ enables our clients to generate deeper insight and make faster development decisions for alpha therapies."

Powered by advanced CZT-based detection, the Alpha-SPECT™ Mini supports multi-isotope imaging, longitudinal study design, and precise quantification, enabling robust evaluation of therapies such as Actinium-225 and Astatine-211.

A key differentiator of α-Sight™ is its integration with VivoQuant™, Perceptive Discovery's quantitative imaging platform, which enables advanced analysis workflows and transforms imaging data into decision-ready insights.

"Perceptive Discovery brings deep expertise across imaging, radiochemistry, and image analysis, making them an ideal partner to advance the application of Alpha-SPECT™ technology," said Xiaopei Huang, CEO and Founder at MH3D.

α-Sight™ supports a range of applications, including biodistribution studies, tumor targeting validation, and PK/PD assessment, helping accelerate candidate selection and de-risk radioligand therapy development programs.

About Perceptive Discovery



Perceptive Discovery is a scientific partner to the global biopharmaceutical industry, providing integrated preclinical solutions across oncology, CNS, and radiopharmaceutical development. The company combines expertise in imaging, radiochemistry, and quantitative analysis to deliver high-quality, decision-ready data from early discovery through IND-enabling studies.

Learn more about Perceptive Discovery at https://www.perceptive.com/about-perceptive-discovery/

About MH3D, Inc.



MH3D Inc. is a medical imaging company developing next generation quantitative SPECT systems, powered by CZT detectors and advanced nuclear medicine imaging software. The company focuses on Alpha-SPECT™ platform enabling absolute quantification for theranostics across pre-clinical and future clinical applications.

Learn more about MH3D, Inc. at https://www.mh3dinc.com/

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SOURCE Perceptive Discovery