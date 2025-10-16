PeptiDream, PDRadiopharma and Curium Group Enroll First Patient to Registrational Clinical Trial of 64Cu-PSMA-I&T for Prostate Cancer in Japan

KAWASAKI, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PeptiDream Inc., a public Kanagawa, Japan-based biopharmaceutical company (President: Patrick C. Reid, hereinafter "PeptiDream")(Tokyo: 4587), PDRadiopharma Inc. (President: Masato Murakami, Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan, “PDRadiopharma”), a wholly owned subsidiary of PeptiDream, and Curium Group, a world leader in nuclear medicine (CEO: Renaud Dehareng, Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts, the United States), today announced that a registrational Phase 2 clinical trial (jRCT: 2031250225) has been initiated in Japan for 64Cu-PSMA-I&T, a PET radiopharmaceutical targeting prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) expressed on prostate cancer cells.

64Cu-PSMA-I&T is being assessed as a diagnostic PET imaging agent labeled with the radioisotope Copper-64, being developed with its therapeutic pair, 177Lu-PSMA-I&T. The development is conducted under the strategic collaboration between PDRadiopharma and Curium aiming at advancing innovative radiopharmaceuticals for prostate cancer in Japan.

The open-label, single-arm Phase 2 study will evaluate the sensitivity, specificity, and safety of 64Cu-PSMA-I&T. The trial will enroll approximately 70 patients who have been newly diagnosed with unfavorable intermediate, high or very high-risk prostate cancer and are scheduled for prostatectomy with pelvic lymph node dissection. This study is being conducted as a registrational trial in Japan and will utilize bridging data from Curium’s ongoing global clinical trials.

In parallel, a clinical trial for 177Lu-PSMA-I&T as a therapeutic agent is being planned to evaluate its efficacy and safety in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Patrick C. Reid, President & CEO of PeptiDream commented: “Targeted radiopharmaceuticals are rapidly revolutionizing how we both diagnose and treat cancer. At PeptiDream and PDRadiopharma we are focused on expanding our pipeline of these targeted therapies, and we are thrilled to be able to accelerate those efforts by partnering with Curium to bring their prostate cancer targeting radiopharmaceuticals to patients in Japan.”

Masato Murakami, President of PDRadiopharma & CMO of PeptiDream commented: "We are excited to initiate the development of 64Cu-PSMA-I&T in Japan. Both 64Cu-PSMA-I&T and 177Lu-PSMA-I&T are considered potential products for diagnosing and treating PSMA-expressing prostate cancer. There is demand in Japan for PSMA PET diagnosis, as many urologists wish to use this imaging modality in clinical practice. In collaboration with Curium, we aim to address this need and utilize radiopharmaceuticals to provide new medical treatments for patients."

Renaud Dehareng, CEO of Curium Group commented: “Conducting these registrational trials, in partnership with PeptiDream and PDRadiopharma, marks a significant milestone in our mission to expand access to cutting-edge radiopharmaceuticals to patients with prostate cancer across Asia. By combining Curium’s global development expertise with PDRadiopharma’s deep local knowledge and infrastructure, we are well-positioned to deliver transformative solutions to prostate cancer patients in Japan.”

Global Clinical Trial Progress

For 177Lu-PSMA-I&T, a PSMA-targeting ligand conjugated with the radioisotope Lutetium-177, has been tested by Curium in a global Phase 3 ECLIPSE trial (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier; NCT05204927). It reported that the primary endpoint was met, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefit for patients with mCRPC.

For 64Cu-PSMA-I&T, trials are being conducted to diagnose biochemical recurrence of prostate cancer (SOLAR RECUR trial, ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT06235099) and for men newly diagnosed with unfavorable intermediate to very high-risk prostate cancer, electing to undergo surgery (SOLAR STAGE trial, ClinicalTrials.gov identifier; NCT06235151). The first in human Phase 1/2 SOLAR trial met the co-primary endpoints of region-level correct localization rate and patient-level correct detection rate in patients with histologically-proven metastatic prostate cancer.

