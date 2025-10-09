Penumbra, Inc. Schedules Investor Event at TCT Conference on October 26, 2025; Earnings Release and Conference Call for Third Quarter 2025 Scheduled for November 5, 2025

ALAMEDA, Calif., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) today announced that it will host an investor event on Sunday, October 26, 2025 from 4:00-5:00 PM Pacific Time / 7:00-8:00 PM Eastern Time at the 2025 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) Conference. Management and members of the STORM-PE steering committee will discuss the Company's STORM-PE clinical trial followed by a question-and-answer session. A live webcast of the event can be accessed on the "Events and Presentations" section under the "Investors" tab of the Company's website at www.penumbrainc.com. The webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least two weeks following the completion of the event.

The Company also announced that it will host a conference call to discuss financial results for the third quarter 2025 after market close on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. A press release with third quarter 2025 financial results will be issued after market close that day. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 596-4144 (conference id: 6572573), or the webcast can be accessed on the "Events and Presentations" section under the "Investors" tab of the Company's website at www.penumbrainc.com. The webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least two weeks following the completion of the call.

Penumbra, Inc., the world's leading thrombectomy company, is focused on developing the most innovative technologies for challenging medical conditions such as ischemic stroke, venous thromboembolism such as pulmonary embolism, and acute limb ischemia. Our broad portfolio, which includes computer assisted vacuum thrombectomy (CAVT), centers on removing blood clots from head-to-toe with speed, safety and simplicity. By pioneering these innovations, we support healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries, working to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and connect on Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

