SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Penumbra, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call for February 18, 2025

January 21, 2025 | 
1 min read

ALAMEDA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 after market close on Tuesday, February 18, 2025 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. A press release with fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results will be issued after market close that day.

Webcast & Conference Call Information

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 596-4144 (conference id: 5872954), or the webcast can be accessed on the “Events and Presentations” section under the “Investors” tab of the company’s website at www.penumbrainc.com. The webcast will be available on the company’s website for at least two weeks following the completion of the call.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., the world’s leading thrombectomy company, is focused on developing the most innovative technologies for challenging medical conditions such as ischemic stroke, venous thromboembolism such as pulmonary embolism, and acute limb ischemia. Our broad portfolio, which includes computer assisted vacuum thrombectomy (CAVT), centers on removing blood clots from head-to-toe with speed, safety and simplicity. By pioneering these innovations, we support healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries, working to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and connect on Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

Investor Relations

Penumbra, Inc.

investors@penumbrainc.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penumbra-inc-schedules-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2024-earnings-release-and-conference-call-for-february-18-2025-302356557.html

SOURCE Penumbra, Inc.

Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Aerial view of the San Francisco skyline
Pipeline
JPM25 Day Two: Roche, Amgen, Merck, Lilly and Biogen
January 15, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Eli Lilly Campus in San Diego
Earnings
Lilly Projects 2024 Revenue Miss as Zepbound, Mounjaro Disappoint
January 14, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
A contemporary artistic collage featuring a hand holding a trophy. The concept of victory and achievement.
Cancer
Where Keytruda Failed, Regeneron Touts Phase III Skin Cancer Win for Libtayo
January 14, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Concept of money prize. Vector illustration. Halftone hand holds bouquet of money flowers. Gift prize, donation, earnings, bonus or cashback concept. Retro poster or banner. Creative trend collage.
Earnings
Sarepta Previews Q4 Findings, Touts Elevidys Earnings Beat
January 14, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac