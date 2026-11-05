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Pelthos Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 12, 2026

November 4, 2026 | 
1 min read

Company to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pelthos Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: PTHS), a biopharmaceutical company committed to commercializing innovative therapeutic products for unmet patient needs (“Pelthos”), today announced it will report third quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, November 12, 2026. The company will hold a conference call followed by a question-and-answer period at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Details for the conference call can be found below:

Date:Thursday, November 12, 2026
Time:8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Toll Free:1-877-451-6152
International:1-201-389-0879
Conf.ID:13763737


Call.Me: Participants can use the dial-in numbers above or click the CallMe link for instant telephone access to the event. The CallMe link will be activated 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time.

Webcast: Participants can also join via the web at
https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1782128&tp_key=f03f47add7

About Pelthos Therapeutics
Pelthos Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on building and advancing a portfolio of differentiated cutaneous infectious disease products that address unmet patient needs. ZELSUVMI® (berdazimer) topical gel, 10.3%, the company’s lead product, is the first and only prescription therapy approved for use at home by patients, parents, and caregivers to treat molluscum contagiosum. The company’s portfolio of assets includes XEPI® (ozenoxacin) Cream, 1%, a topical treatment for impetigo, and XEGLYZE® (abametapir), a topical treatment for head lice. More information is available at https://pelthos.com/. Follow Pelthos on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts

Investors:
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Mike Moyer, Managing Director
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Media:
Jude Gorman / Dylan O’Keefe
Collected Strategies
Pelthos-CS@collectedstrategies.com


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