Press Releases

Pelthos Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

September 9, 2025 | 
1 min read

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pelthos Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: PTHS), a biopharmaceutical company (“Pelthos” or the “Company”) committed to commercializing innovative therapeutic products for high unmet patient needs, today announced that Scott Plesha, CEO, and Frank Knuettel II, CFO, will participate in the upcoming September conferences: H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference and the Investor Summit Group Q3 Virtual Conference.

Investor Conference Details:

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York City
Conference Dates: September 8-10, 2025
Presentation Date: September 10, 2025 at 10:30 A.M. ET
One on one meeting availability: September 10, 2025

Institutional investors interested in scheduling an in-person one-on-one meeting should contact their institutional sales rep or register for the conference via this LINK.   

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations pages of Pelthos’ website at https://pelthos.com. Archived replays will be available for 90 days following the event.

Investor Summit Group Q3 Virtual Conference
Location: Virtual
Conference Dates: September 16-17, 2025

To register for this event please visit this LINK.

About Pelthos Therapeutics
Pelthos Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to commercializing innovative, safe, and efficacious therapeutic products to help patients with unmet treatment burdens. The company’s lead product ZELSUVMI™ (berdazimer) topical gel, 10.3%, for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2024. More information is available at www.pelthos.com. Follow Pelthos on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts

Pelthos Investor Inquiries:
Mike Moyer
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, LLC
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Media:
KWM Communications
Kellie Walsh / Rachel Kessler
pelthos@kwmcommunications.com
(914) 315-6072


