Paving the Way for Early Esophageal Cancer Detection:

New Sampling Technique Further Optimizes WATS3D Test Quality

SUFFERN, N.Y., March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CDx Diagnostics today announced that in the continued evolution of the WATS3D test as a tool in the fight against esophageal cancer, Dr. Sidney Olefson of Prima CARE, a leading healthcare practice serving Massachusetts and Rhode Island, has developed an alternative specimen acquisition technique to maximize the effectiveness of WATS3D testing. This new sampling approach enhances cellular adequacy to provide rich samples for both AI and pathologist analysis.

Barrett’s esophagus, a precancerous condition affecting an estimated 3.3 million Americans, can progress to esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). Over the past four decades, EAC incidence has surged over 600%, underscoring the critical need for early detection. According to National Cancer Institute SEER data, when detected early, the five-year survival rate for localized EAC is approximately 48%, compared to less than 10% when diagnosed at an advanced/distant stage.

“This WATS3D test sampling technique represents an important aspect of our ability to more reliably detect precancerous changes in Barrett’s esophagus,” says Board-certified Gastroenterologist, Dr. Sidney Olefson. “By increasing the cellularity of our specimens, endoscopists can provide consistent quality samples that help pathologists more easily identify concerning changes earlier and intervene before cancer develops. This could literally save lives.”

WATS3D (Wide Area Transepithelial Sampling with 3D Computer-Assisted Analysis) enhances traditional forceps biopsy testing with an innovative brush sampling technique and AI assisted 3D imaging to detect abnormal cells that might otherwise go undetected.

“For pathologists, a key aspect of making accurate diagnoses rests on the quality of tissue samples being evaluated. Without adequate tissue, pathologists often have difficulty making definitive assessments,” commented Dr. Robert Odze, a leading gastrointestinal pathologist. “The introduction of this alternative specimen acquisition method has the potential to enhance sampling quality, while prompting endoscopists to evaluate their own methods of specimen collection which can aid in detecting disease.”

This alternative sampling technique potentially enhances the WATS3D test, improving detection of precancerous changes for earlier intervention. As esophageal cancer rates rise, innovations like this have the potential to save lives by identifying precancerous changes before cancer develops.

For information about the WATS3D test, visit www.cdxdiagnostics.com or contact us at WATS3D@cdxdiagnostics.com.

About CDx Diagnostics

CDx Diagnostics’ mission is to Empower Physicians with Innovative Technology to Prevent Esophageal Cancer, One Patient at a Time. The company’s proprietary diagnostic platform combines advanced computer imaging, artificial intelligence, molecular biology, and 3D cytopathology to detect precancerous changes earlier and more precisely than conventional methods. This pioneering solution has analyzed over 400,000 cases, empowering providers to identify those requiring early intervention, reduce time to treatment, and improve outcomes.

