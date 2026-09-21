Pattern Bioscience Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for Urine ID/AST Panel

Designation advances the company’s Urine (UTI) ID/AST Panel on Pattern’s single-cell microbiology platform.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pattern Bioscience, an innovator in rapid diagnostic technologies for bacterial infections, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Device Designation for its Urine ID/AST Panel. The Urine ID/AST Panel is the company’s second assay to receive the designation, following the Pneumonia ID/AST Panel. It reflects Pattern’s continued focus on expansion of a menu of rapid, direct-from-specimen assays.

The FDA's Breakthrough Devices Program is designed to accelerate the development and review of medical devices that offer more effective diagnosis or treatment of life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating conditions, giving patients and clinicians faster access to technologies that address unmet needs. The designation does not constitute FDA clearance or approval, and the Urine ID/AST Panel is not yet available for sale.

The designation reflects Pattern's strategy of building a menu of high-value diagnostic panels on a single platform. “Pneumonia and urinary tract infections (UTIs) are the two most common infection types that progress to sepsis, and with this designation Pattern now has breakthrough-designated programs for both,” said Carey-Ann Burnham, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Pattern Bioscience. “UTI sits at the intersection of three problems: urine specimens create the highest-volume workload in the clinical microbiology laboratory, UTI is a common infection type progressing to sepsis, and UTIs are one of the biggest drivers of antibiotic use. A direct-from-specimen answer addresses all three.”

UTIs are among the most common bacterial infections and a common reason antibiotics are prescribed, affecting millions of patients in the US each year. Treatment often begins empirically while culture takes days to return results. A substantial proportion of urine cultures are negative, yet many patients have already been started on antibiotics that could have been avoided or discontinued sooner. When cultures are positive, the turnaround time of conventional culture can result in delays to optimal antimicrobial therapy.

“Urine is the highest-volume specimen type in nearly every clinical microbiology laboratory, and the conventional workflow hasn’t fundamentally changed in decades: culture overnight, identify, then set up susceptibility testing and wait again. A direct-from-specimen result would compress two to three days into a single shift. This has the potential to impact what the lab can offer the clinicians and patients that it serves,” said Sarah E. Turbett, MD, the Director for Antimicrobial Stewardship and a clinical microbiologist at Mass General Brigham in Boston, MA.

Pattern's Urine ID/AST Panel is designed to deliver the answers laboratories and clinicians rely on from culture to support the diagnosis of infection: what organism is causing it, and which antibiotics will treat it. It does this by detecting, identifying, quantifying and providing same-day phenotypic antimicrobial susceptibility for pathogens, directly from urine specimens. The assay uses the same single-cell microbiology platform as Pattern's Pneumonia ID/AST Panel, the first and only direct-from-specimen platform designed to provide these results in hours rather than the days culture requires. Pattern Bioscience’s products are for Investigational Use Only, and the products have not been cleared by the FDA.

About Pattern Bioscience

Pattern Bioscience aims to save lives by transforming how bacterial infections are diagnosed and to improve global health by reducing the burden of antibiotic resistance. Its single-cell microbiology technology is the first and only direct-from-specimen, rapid phenotypic testing platform to deliver clinically actionable results in hours, compared to the days required by traditional culture-based methods. Pattern Bioscience is a privately held company based in Austin, Texas, and is led by veterans of the diagnostic industry with deep experience bringing new diagnostic technologies to market. For more information, visit pattern.bio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Pattern Bioscience’s product development, regulatory plans, and pipeline, including statements about the Urine ID/AST Panel and its Breakthrough Device Designation, the Pneumonia ID/AST Panel and the company’s plans to expand its menu of assays. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Breakthrough Device Designation does not constitute FDA clearance or approval and does not guarantee that the FDA will clear or approve the device, or that any clearance will be obtained within a particular timeframe. Pattern Bioscience’s products are for Investigational Use Only; the performance characteristics of these products have not been established, and the products have not been cleared or approved by the FDA.

Media Contact

Eric Berger

eric.berger@pattern.bio