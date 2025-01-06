Patient Enrolment Completed for INSIGHT-003

Multi-centre trial evaluating efti in combination with pembrolizumab and chemotherapy in patients with non-small cell lung cancer reaches enrolment target of approximately 50 evaluable patients

Data updates from INSIGHT-003 are expected in 2025 and beyond

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces that patient enrolment has been completed in the investigator-initiated INSIGHT-003 trial. INSIGHT-003 is evaluating eftilagimod alpha (efti) in combination with the anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) and doublet chemotherapy as first line treatment for patients with advanced or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (1L NSCLC).

The Phase I trial has reached its enrolment target of approximately 50 evaluable patients across multiple clinical sites in Germany led by the Frankfurt Institute of Clinical Cancer Research IKF.

First Overall Survival results from INSIGHT-003 were reported on 14 November 2024, showing mature data in patients with a minimum follow-up of 22 months (N=21) achieved a median Overall Survival of 32.9 months and a 24-month Overall Survival rate of 81.0%1. These results compare favourably to the 22.0-month median OS and 24-month OS rate of 45.5% from a registrational trial of anti-PD-1 and doublet chemotherapy in non-squamous 1L NSCLC regardless of PD-L1 expression.2

Additional data updates from INSIGHT-003 are expected in 2025 and beyond. For more information on the trial, please visit clinicaltrials.gov (NCT03252938).

About INSIGHT-003

INSIGHT-003 is an investigator-initiated study conducted by the Frankfurt Institute of Clinical Cancer Research IKF and several other German centres. It is being run as the third arm (Stratum C) of the ongoing Phase I INSIGHT trial with Prof. Dr. Salah-Eddin Al-Batran as lead investigator. The study is evaluating a triple combination therapy in first line non-small cell lung cancer patients consisting of efti administered subcutaneously in conjunction with an existing approved standard-of-care combination of anti-PD-1 therapy (pembrolizumab) and chemotherapy (carboplatin and pemetrexed) delivered intravenously. The trial will assess the safety, tolerability, and initial efficacy of the combination.

About Immutep

Immutep is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune disease. We are pioneers in the understanding and advancement of therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), and our diversified product portfolio harnesses its unique ability to stimulate or suppress the immune response. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its expertise to bring innovative treatment options to patients in need and to maximise value for shareholders. For more information, please visit www.immutep.com.

1. Data cutoff - 15 October 2024

2. Shirish Gadgeel et al., Updated Analysis From KEYNOTE-189: Pembrolizumab or Placebo Plus Pemetrexed and Platinum for Previously Untreated Metastatic Nonsquamous Non–Small-Cell Lung Cancer. JCO 38, 1505-1517(2020). DOI:10.1200/JCO.19.03136

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.

