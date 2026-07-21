Pasithea Therapeutics Announces Presentation of PAS-004 Data to European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026

-- Phase I Dose-Escalation Study of the Safety and Pharmacokinetics of PAS-004, a Macrocyclic MEK Inhibitor, for the Treatment of Patients with MAPK Pathway Driven Advanced Solid Tumors will be presented Friday, October 23, 2026

-- Full abstract will be published on ESMO website per Congress’ standard embargo schedule

MIAMI, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) ("Pasithea" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic oral MEK inhibitor, for the long-term treatment of chronic diseases including the neurocutaneous manifestations of neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1), today announced that an abstract detailing the Phase 1 dose-escalation study of PAS-004 in patients with MAPK pathway-driven advanced solid tumors has been accepted for poster presentation in the Developmental Therapeutics track at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026, taking place October 23-27, 2026, at the IFEMA Madrid Convention Center in Madrid, Spain.

Details of the Poster Presentation:

Title: Phase I Dose-Escalation Study of the Safety and Pharmacokinetics of PAS-004, a Macrocyclic MEK Inhibitor, for the Treatment of Patients with MAPK Pathway Driven Advanced Solid Tumors

Presenter: Kartik Krishnan, Miami, Florida, United States

Authors: Ildefonso I. Rodriguez Rivera (San Antonio, TX); Kartik Krishnan, Tiago Reis Marques, Joy Cannon, Yohana Sebhat (Miami, FL)

Abstract/Poster Number: 1050P

Session: Developmental Therapeutics

Date/Time: Friday, October 23, 2026, 15:15–16:00 CEST

The full abstract will be published on the ESMO Congress website in accordance with the meeting's embargo policy. The Company plans to issue a follow-up release with detailed results at the time of presentation.

About Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.

Pasithea is a clinical-stage biotechnology company primarily focused on the research and development of its lead drug candidate, PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic MEK inhibitor intended for the treatment of RASopathies, MAPK pathway-driven tumors, and other diseases. The Company is currently testing PAS-004 in a Phase 1 clinical trial in advanced cancer patients ( NCT06299839 ), and a Phase 1/1b clinical trial in adult patients with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1)-associated plexiform neurofibromas ( NCT06961565 ).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s planned presentation of data at the ESMO Congress 2026, the Company’s ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of PAS-004 in advanced cancer patients, the Company’s Phase 1/1b clinical trial of PAS-004 in adult NF1 patients, and the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic (PK), pharmacodynamic (PD) and preliminary efficacy of PAS-004, as well as all other statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding the Company’s current views and assumptions with respect to future events regarding its business, as well as other statements with respect to the Company’s plans, assumptions, expectations, beliefs and objectives, the success of the Company’s current and future business strategies, product development, pre-clinical studies, clinical studies, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, business strategies, potential growth and financing opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to the Company on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including risks that future clinical trial results may not match results observed to date, may be negative or ambiguous, or may not reach the level of statistical significance required for regulatory approval, as well as other factors set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact

Patrick Gaynes

Corporate Communications

pgaynes@pasithea.com