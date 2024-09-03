Pasithea Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Dr. Rebecca Brown to its Scientific Advisory Board

Dr. Brown is a world-leading expert in Neurofibromatosis (NF) and the Director of the Neurofibromatosis clinic at The Mount Sinai Hospital, NY

MIAMI, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) (“Pasithea” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic MEK inhibitor, for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) and other indications, announced today that Rebecca Brown, M.D., Ph.D. has been appointed as a member of the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board.



Dr. Brown is currently Director of the Neurofibromatosis Clinic at The Mount Sinai Hospital and Assistant Professor in the Department of Neurology (Division of Neuro-Oncology), Internal Medicine, and Neurosurgery at the institution. Dr. Brown will contribute scientific insights and valuable clinical perspectives to Pasithea’s development of PAS-004.

Dr. Brown has been an investigator in dozens of NF1 research studies including basic, translational, and clinical trials, with a focus on cutaneous and plexiform neurofibromas in NF1. Her research has been published extensively in major scientific journals and regularly serves as faculty at national and international meetings.

“We are honored to have Dr. Brown, an internationally recognized NF1 expert, join our Scientific Advisory Board,” commented Dr. Tiago Reis Marques, Chief Executive Officer of Pasithea. “As we plan the initiation of our Phase 1/2a clinical trial in NF1 Dr. Brown’s extensive experience in the research and treatment of both plexiform and cutaneous neurofibromas will provide an important contribution to our PAS-004 development efforts going forward.”

Dr. Rebecca Brown stated “I look forward to assisting with the development of PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic MEK inhibitor with promising preclinical data for the treatment of NF1.This product addresses an unmet need and potentially distinguishes itself from other drugs within the same class. The long half-life adds to other desirable features including a potentially superior therapeutic index, a cleaner safety profile, and easier compliance via once per day dosing. There have been tremendous achievements over the past 5 years in drug development for plexiform neurofibromas associated with NF1, and I believe that PAS-004 may provide the next big leap in treatment efficacy and compliance.”

Dr. Rebecca Brown’s Biography

Dr. Rebecca Brown (M.D., Ph.D.) is a board-certified adult neuro-oncologist who specializes in Neurofibromatosis (NF) and Schwannomatosis (SWN) genetic nerve tumor predisposition syndromes. She earned her Ph.D. from The University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin) in Neuroscience studying the molecular genomics and behavioral outcomes of endocrine-disrupting pollutants on females across multiple generations. Dr. Brown completed a post-doctoral fellowship at the Center for Strategic and Innovative Technologies at UT Austin in human performance research and then earned her M.D. from UT Southwestern in 2013. She completed her intern year at East Tennessee State University in 2014 and her neurology residency at Mount Sinai Hospital in NYC in 2017. She specialized in neuro-oncology during a fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) completed in 2019. She worked as an instructor at MSKCC for 18 months prior to accepting a position as Assistant Professor and Director of the all-ages NF and SWN Clinic at The Mount Sinai Health System in January 2021. Dr. Brown has experience on both sides of the bench in NF laboratory research involving the RAS-RAF-MEK-ERK (MAPK) pathway, including genome editing, cell culture, xenografts, and clinical trials. Her particular interest is in developing treatments for NF1-associated dermal tumors called cutaneous neurofibromas.

About PAS-004

PAS-004 is a small molecule allosteric inhibitor of MEK 1/2, which are dual-specificity protein kinases, in the MAPK signaling pathway. The MAPK pathway has been implicated in a variety of diseases, as it functions to drive cell proliferation, differentiation, survival, and a variety of other cellular functions that, when abnormally activated, are critical for the formation and progression of tumors, fibrosis, and other diseases. MEK inhibitors block phosphorylation (activation) of extracellular signal-regulated kinases (ERK), which can lead to cell death and inhibition of tumor growth. Existing FDA-approved MEK inhibitors are marketed for a range of diseases, including certain cancers and neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1). We believe these MEK inhibitors suffer from certain limitations, including known toxicities. Unlike current FDA-approved MEK inhibitors, PAS-004 is macrocyclic, which we believe may lead to improved pharmacokinetic and safety (tolerability) profiles. Cyclization offers rigidity for stronger binding with drug target receptors. PAS-004 was designed to provide a longer half-life with what we believe is a better therapeutic window. Further, we believe the potency and safety profile that PAS-004 has demonstrated in preclinical studies may also lead to stronger and more durable response rates and efficacy, as well as better dosing schedules. PAS-004 has been tested in a range of mouse models of various diseases and has completed preclinical testing and animal toxicology studies. Additionally, PAS-004 has received orphan-drug designation from the FDA for the treatment of NF1, which may provide seven years of marketing exclusivity upon approval of an NDA.

About Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.

Pasithea is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, research and development of innovative treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and RASopathies. With an experienced team of experts in the fields of neuroscience, translational medicine, and drug development, Pasithea is developing new molecular entities for the treatment of neurological disorders, including Neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1), Solid Tumors, and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

