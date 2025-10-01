Parse Biosciences Expands Global Access by Certifying Single Cell Discoveries as a Service Provider

Partnership Expands Access to Scalable, High-Quality Single Cell Analysis for Researchers

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parse Biosciences, the leader in scalable and accessible single cell sequencing, is pleased to welcome the Netherlands-based Single Cell Discoveries as the newest member of its Certified Service Provider (CSP) Program. As a certified provider, Single Cell Discoveries will expand access to Parse’s single cell technology, pairing it with a team uniquely dedicated to single cell science to support researchers across Europe and worldwide.

Introduced in 2024, the CSP Program connects researchers with rigorously vetted partners for outsourcing single cell projects of any size. By maintaining exacting standards for data quality, scalability, and service, the program helps labs accelerate discovery with confidence.

“Becoming the first service provider in Europe to join Parse’s Certified Service Provider program reflects our commitment to leadership in single cell science,” said Mauro Muraro, PhD, co-founder and CEO of Single Cell Discoveries. “Partnering with Parse’s scalable, fixation-friendly technology allows us to deliver high-quality results at the pace modern research demands, whether for a focused pilot or an atlas-scale study.”

“Expanding our CSP network ensures researchers have reliable, regional access to best-in-class single cell services,” said Alex Rosenberg, CEO and co-founder of Parse Biosciences. “With Single Cell Discoveries joining the program, scientists gain a trusted partner whose focus has always been single cell, now complemented by the scalability and precision that Parse enables.”

About Parse Biosciences

Parse Biosciences is a global life sciences company dedicated to accelerating advancements in human health and scientific research. By empowering researchers to conduct single cell sequencing with unparalleled scale and simplicity, Parse’s innovative solutions are driving breakthroughs in cancer treatment, tissue repair, stem cell therapy, and more. Built upon transformative technology developed at the University of Washington, Parse Biosciences has raised over $100 million and is used by over 3,000 labs worldwide. Its expanding product portfolio includes Evercode Whole Transcriptome, Evercode TCR, Evercode BCR, CRISPR Detect, Gene Select, and Trailmaker for advanced data analysis. Headquartered in Seattle’s vibrant South Lake Union district, Parse Biosciences recently inaugurated a 34,000-square-foot facility featuring state-of-the-art laboratories to support its mission of advancing global research. www.parsebiosciences.com

About Single Cell Discoveries

Single Cell Discoveries is a leading contract research organization (CRO) specializing in single-cell sequencing, spatial transcriptomics, and multiomic applications. Headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands, the company partners with biopharmaceutical organizations and academic institutions worldwide to accelerate drug discovery and innovation. With more than a decade of expertise, over 1,000 projects completed, and millions of single cells sequenced across 50+ species, Single Cell Discoveries delivers high-impact transcriptomic insights with precision and scale. Leveraging state-of-the-art laboratory facilities, advanced sequencing platforms, and tailored bioinformatics support, the company combines high-throughput automation, fast turnaround times, and excellence in single-cell preparation, which are three factors essential for successful and reproducible outcomes.

Kaitie Kramer

kkramer@parsebiosciences.com | 858.504.0455