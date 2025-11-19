Parse Biosciences Announces FFPE-compatible Barcoding Technology for Whole Transcriptome Single Cell Analysis

New method enables single cell discovery from archived tissue samples, expanding access to translational and clinical research

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parse Biosciences, the leading provider of scalable and accessible single cell sequencing solutions, today announced a breakthrough technology that unlocks the full potential of formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) samples. By enabling whole transcriptome capture from archived tissues at single cell resolution, this innovation opens new possibilities for discovery in oncology, translational research, and precision medicine.

The use of FFPE samples for single cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) has traditionally been limited to profiling a predefined list of genes due to RNA degradation and fragmentation, reducing transcriptome coverage and discovery potential. Parse’s breakthrough overcomes these challenges with a novel split-pool combinatorial barcoding method that enables true transcriptome-wide scRNA-seq of FFPE-preserved tissues through its unique RNA capture chemistry. This advancement allows researchers to analyze thousands to millions of cells from hundreds of samples simultaneously, without relying on predefined gene lists.

“By enabling single cell analysis of archival specimens, we’re dramatically expanding what’s possible for researchers,” said Charlie Roco, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Parse. “This capability gives researchers who work with FFPE samples access to high-resolution transcriptomic data, fueling progress in translational oncology and precision medicine.”

The FFPE-compatible Barcoding Technology is currently in early-access testing with Parse customers, and is available for pre-order. The company will collaborate closely with these partners ahead of a broader release in Q1 of 2026.

About Parse Biosciences

Parse Biosciences is a global life sciences company whose mission is to accelerate progress in human health and scientific research. Empowering researchers to perform single cell sequencing with unprecedented scale and ease, its pioneering approach has enabled groundbreaking discoveries in cancer treatment, tissue repair, stem cell therapy, kidney and liver disease, brain development, and the immune system.

With technology developed at The University of Washington by co-founders Alex Rosenberg and Charles Roco, Parse has raised over $100 million in capital and is now used by over 3,000 customers across the world. Its growing portfolio of products includes Evercode Whole Transcriptome, Evercode TCR, Evercode BCR, CRISPR Detect, Gene Select, and an interactive data analysis solution, Trailmaker.

Parse Biosciences is based in Seattle’s vibrant South Lake Union district, where it recently expanded into a new headquarters and state-of-the-art laboratory. To learn more, please visit https://www.parsebiosciences.com/.

