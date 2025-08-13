Parkinson’s Foundation Invests More Than $4.3 Million in Research Grants

MIAMI and NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parkinson’s Foundation has announced an investment of more than $4.3 million for 44 grants to accelerate cutting-edge Parkinson's disease (PD) research. Through research grants, the Foundation funds scientists conducting innovative studies across various aspects of PD to bring forward new therapies, treatments and ultimately a cure for the 10 million people worldwide living with this debilitating neurological disease.

"The Parkinson's Foundation is pleased to announce a significant increase in this year's research grant recipient program," said Parkinson's Foundation President and CEO John Lehr. "This larger cohort of scientists dedicated to tackling the many complicated aspects of PD will help accelerate progress toward better therapies for people living with the disease and ultimately, a cure."

Jeff Kim, PhD, a recipient of the Parkinson's Foundation Postdoctoral Fellowship Award from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, will use artificial intelligence (AI) models to better understand the complexities of PD genetics. The grant will allow him to explore how combinations of different PD mutations can affect the chances of developing PD and possibly identify PD mutations that have been overlooked in previous analyses. These mutations can then be tested in fruit flies to see whether they cause Parkinson's-like symptoms. If so, they may lead to novel PD therapeutics in the future.

"While we know that both rare gene mutations and combinations of common genetic variations can cause PD, we rarely study how these two types of genetic risk work together or change with age," said Dr. Kim. "This project aims to move us closer to clinically useful genetic information that could eventually guide personalized treatment strategies for people with Parkinson's disease."

Parkinson's Foundation research grants are selected through a highly competitive application process that is comprised of a peer-review panel of scientific experts, including members of the Foundation's Scientific Advisory Board and Foundation-trained research advocates. Research award categories include independent investigator awards, fellowships and early career awards.

"The Parkinson's Foundation is excited to support these brilliant scientists and see how they are approaching Parkinson's disease research in a variety of innovative ways, including leveraging the power of AI to advance novel methods in solving lingering questions about this disease," said Chief Scientific Officer of the Parkinson's Foundation, James Beck, PhD. "As technology continues to exponentially increase the potential for accelerated research findings, the Foundation continues to remain hopeful for the future."

For a complete list of 2025 recipients and more information about Parkinson's Foundation research grant opportunities, please visit Parkinson.org/ResearchGrants.

About the Parkinson's Foundation

The Parkinson's Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson's disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience and passion of our global Parkinson's community. Since 1957, the Parkinson's Foundation has invested more than $474 million in Parkinson's research and clinical care. Connect with us on Parkinson.org, Facebook, X, Instagram or call 1-800-4PD-INFO (1-800-473-4636).

About Parkinson's Disease

Affecting an estimated one million Americans, Parkinson's disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's and is the 14th-leading cause of death in the U.S. It is associated with a progressive loss of motor control (e.g., shaking or tremor at rest and lack of facial expression), as well as non-motor symptoms (e.g., depression and anxiety). There is no cure for Parkinson's and nearly 90,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the U.S.

