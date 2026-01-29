Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy Collaborates with Conquer Cancer and ASCO to Support Promising Cancer Research

Endowed Young Investigator Award will fund oncologists conducting cancer research during the early stages of their careers to encourage and promote high quality immunotherapy research

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI) today announced it will collaborate with the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) to co-fund a Conquer Cancer®, the ASCO Foundation, Endowed Young Investigator Award (YIA). A $50,000 grant will be awarded on an annual basis to fund high-quality clinical oncology research and support talented, ambitious investigators as they transition from training or fellowship programs to a faculty appointment.

"We're excited to work with ASCO and Conquer Cancer to support the development of future leaders in cancer immunotherapy who will be the driving force behind breakthrough therapies that will accelerate our mission to make all cancers curable," said Karen Knudsen, MBA, Ph.D., CEO of PICI. "Delivering new treatments to patients starts with high-quality research and clinical trials. Early-career scientists who are eager to do this work are essential to advancing the kind of breakthroughs that ultimately lead to transformative new medicines."

Conquer Cancer will accept applications for this YIA through its 2026 Grants & Awards Program. The grant is designed to encourage and promote high-quality research in immunotherapy by providing funds to the most meritorious applications in this area of cancer research. The Conquer Cancer YIA program drives discovery in all areas of cancer research to make meaningful advances in every cancer, for every patient, everywhere. The inaugural recipient of the PICI YIA will be announced at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting.

"Our commitment at Conquer Cancer is to ensure that we have an always growing pipeline of enthusiastic, passionate, and supported, early-career investigators who are going to dedicate decades of their lives to making cancer care better," said Clifford A. Hudis, MD, FACP, FASCO, CEO of ASCO and executive vice chair of Conquer Cancer. "Through this endowment, we will sustain a long-term focus on immunotherapy research."

About the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI)



The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI) is a 501c3 nonprofit organization driving the next generation of cancer treatment by accelerating the development of breakthrough immune therapies to turn all cancers into curable diseases. Founded in 2016 through the vision of Sean Parker, PICI unites the nation's top cancer centers into a collaborative consortium that fuels high-risk, high-reward science with shared goals, data, and infrastructure. Unlike traditional research models, PICI goes beyond discovery by actively advancing promising innovations through clinical testing, company formation and incubation, and commercialization. PICI has supported more than 1,000 investigators across its network and has a portfolio that includes 17 biotech ventures with over $4B raised in capital. PICI is uniquely positioned to close the gap between scientific discovery and patient access. By integrating scientific excellence with entrepreneurial execution, PICI is reimagining how cures are made, and accelerating their path to the people who need them most. | Learn more about PICI: www.parkerici.org

About Conquer Cancer®, the ASCO Foundation



Conquer Cancer funds research for every cancer, to help every patient, everywhere. Since 1984, its Grants & Awards program has awarded more than $203 million through more than 9,800 grants and awards to improve cancer care and accelerate breakthroughs in clinical and translational oncology research. Conquer Cancer donors support vital programs needed to deliver the highest quality patient care and share a vision of a world where cancer is prevented or cured, and every survivor is healthy. For more information visit CONQUER.ORG .

