Parexel to Spotlight Site Partnership, Innovation & Industry-Leading Site Performance at 2026 Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) Global Site Solutions Summit™

Company brings its expertise in driving faster site activation and enrollment and better patient retention to panel discussions; continues commitment to helping sites navigate growing trial complexity

Company also honors recipients of 2026 Parexel Emerging Site Scholarship,

supporting and celebrating the next generation of research sites

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel, a leading global clinical development partner providing insights-driven Clinical and Consulting solutions to the world’s life sciences industry, today announced it will lead discussions on site activation and engagement, recognize emerging sites and support initiatives designed to strengthen site partnerships at the 2026 Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) Global Site Solutions Summit™ October 15-18 in Orlando, Fla.

“Sites are essential partners in clinical trials, expanding access to research and helping bring new medicines to patients faster,” said Rob Goodwin, Chief Operating Officer, Parexel. “As sites face growing complexity and operational pressures, Parexel works alongside them to develop targeted solutions that make their day-to-day management of the site easier, improve efficiency and ultimately strengthen study execution.”

Parexel will lead a workshop at the Site Partnership Symposium and present on two expert panels:

Site Partnership Symposium: “Building Resilient Site-CRO Partnerships: Working Together In The Era of Innovation” Date and time: Thursday, October 15 from 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. ET Context: In an increasingly competitive and evolving clinical research landscape, partnership between research sites and CROs is more important than ever. This interactive symposium will explore how sites can maximize their collaboration with CROs, building resilient, future-ready relationships that thrive amid technological advancement and industry transformation.





"From Feasibility to First Choice: What Sponsors Really Want"

Panelist: Shanna Nixon, Senior Director, Site Alliance, Parexel Date and time: Saturday, October 17 from 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET Context: Sponsors explain what drives site selection decisions beyond enrollment numbers and therapeutic experience. The session will explore what "study-ready" actually means and how to build trusted relationships that lead to increased study opportunities.





"Care By Design: Integrating Oncology & Clinical Trials Into Site Strategy" Panelist: Mireille Carrillo, Senior Site Alliance Manager, Parexel Date and time: Saturday, October 17 from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET Context: As clinical trials become pathways to care, sites must move beyond reactive feasibility toward earlier, more intentional decision-making. This session reframes site strategy by aligning patient identification, physician engagement and portfolio selection with modern care delivery.





Complementing these thought leadership sessions, Parexel is proud to host a breakfast honoring the recipients of the 2026 Parexel Emerging Site Scholarship and sponsor the Site Appreciation Reception for the fourth consecutive year. During the Eagle Award Gala, Parexel will present the inaugural Next Up Award to early-career industry professionals who are creating meaningful change at the site level.

"Parexel is deeply committed to supporting sites’ success through programs like our Site Activation Center of Excellence, Emerging Site Scholarship Program and collaborative research forums," said Marta León Montagut, Senior Vice President, Site Activation Center of Excellence, Parexel. "Our global team of nearly 1,000 site activation professionals across 41 countries provides the expertise and support needed to accelerate trial startup and patient enrollment."

Parexel's approach to site engagement is designed to strengthen site partnerships, deliver measurable performance improvements and support the next generation of research sites through targeted investments and development programs. This includes:

Parexel Site Alliance Network: Alliance sites meet rigorous quality and performance standards and bring deep therapeutic expertise across oncology/hematology, rare disease, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology and infectious disease that helps accelerate study delivery. As one of the industry's largest site engagement networks, it is designed to strengthen collaboration and improve study execution. With more than 300 alliance sites and 16,000 investigators globally, the network has achieved:

40% faster from activation to First Patient First Visit (FPFV) than non-alliance sites

Nearly 25% faster study start-up completion and contract cycle timelines

48% higher patient enrollment per site, on average, than non-alliance sites



Performance across clinical development: Across Phase II and III studies, Parexel consistently outperforms industry benchmarks:

30% fewer non-enrolling sites

30% more participants randomized per site per month

41% lower dropout rates



Parexel Emerging Site Scholarship Program: Now in its third year and expanding globally, the program helps strengthen the next generation of research sites.

Mentorship from experienced research site leaders

Dedicated support from Parexel site experts

One-year SCRS membership and complimentary registration to an SCRS Site Solutions Summit

Professional development and educational opportunities



Joining Rob Goodwin, Marta León Montagut, Shanna Nixon and Mireille Carrillo at the Global Site Solutions Summit™ will be Leslie Ives, Senior Director, Patient and Site Engagement, along with additional members of Parexel's Global Site Activation team. Attendees can visit Booth 601 to meet the team and learn more about the company’s approach to site engagement, activation and operational excellence.

About SCRS

The Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) is the leading advocacy organization dedicated to unifying the voice of the global clinical research site community. Representing more than 12,000 sites in 75+ countries, SCRS facilitates industry collaborations and conversations focused on site advocacy, education, mentorship and connection.

About Parexel

Parexel is a leading global clinical development partner providing insights-driven Clinical and Consulting solutions to the world’s life sciences industry. Leveraging deep local knowledge and a global breadth of clinical, regulatory and therapeutic expertise, our 22,000+ global employees work in partnership with biopharmaceutical leaders, emerging innovators and sites to design and deliver clinical trials with patients in mind — broadening access and making clinical research a care option for anyone, anywhere. Our proven track record spans 40+ years and drives us forward, advancing clinical research in healthcare’s most complex areas while harnessing innovation to drive efficiencies across every phase of the clinical development process. Our insights-driven approach, proven delivery and trusted execution are accelerating the delivery of life-changing treatments to patients — With Heart®. We continue to earn recognition industrywide, including the 2025 Scrip Award for “Best Contract Research Organization – Full-Service Provider,” the 2024 Fierce Biotech CRO Award for “Innovative Approaches to Patient-Centric Research” and the 2024 and 2023 Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) Eagle Award for advancing the clinical research profession through strong site partnerships. For more information, visit parexel.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

Media

Danaka Williams

+1 (984) 298-4207

Danaka.Williams@parexel.com

Brianne Almasy

+1 (919) 889-0053

Brianne.Almasy@parexel.com