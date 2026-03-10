Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, Foundation to Eradicate Duchenne Announce 2026 Advocacy Leadership Awards Recipients Honoring Bipartisan Champions in Congress

WASHINGTON, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), in partnership with the Foundation to Eradicate Duchenne (FED), today announced Representative Troy Balderson (OH-12), Senator Susan Collins (ME), Senator Amy Klobuchar (MN), Representative Doris Matsui (CA-07), and Senator Roger Wicker (MS) as recipients of the 2026 Advocacy Leadership Awards. The awards honor bipartisan leaders in Congress who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to advancing federal policies that accelerate Duchenne and Becker muscular dystrophy research, strengthen care infrastructure, and expand access to life-changing therapies.

Presented during PPMD's 2026 Advocacy Conference, this year's awards coincide with the 25th anniversary of the landmark Muscular Dystrophy Community Assistance, Research, and Education (MD-CARE) Act and and recognize the recipients for their sustained advocacy and enduring impact on progress for the Duchenne and Becker community. Enacted in 2001, the MD-CARE Act established a coordinated federal framework to advance muscular dystrophy research, care, and therapeutic development. For 25 years, the Act has played a critical role in driving scientific discovery, expanding clinical trial readiness, and improving standards of care.

"The Advocacy Leadership Awards reflect the power of sustained, bipartisan advocacy and the critical role Congress plays in driving progress for the Duchenne and Becker community," said Lauren Stanford, PPMD's Senior Director of Advocacy. "As we mark the 25th anniversary of the MD-CARE Act, we are proud to recognize these champions whose dedication has delivered meaningful outcomes for families. PPMD's mission has always been rooted in partnership, and these leaders exemplify what is possible when policymakers listen to and stand with the community."

"The progress achieved over the past 25 years shows what's possible when advocacy, science, and policy move forward together," said Joel Wood, FED's President. "FED is honored to partner with PPMD in recognizing these members of Congress, whose leadership has helped accelerate research while advancing equitable access to therapies, strengthening neuromuscular care, and sustaining the federal research programs families rely on."

Together, PPMD and FED remain focused on advancing policies that drive innovation, expand access to care, and improve quality of life for every individual living with Duchenne and Becker. Similarly, the Advocacy Leadership Awards and the 2026 honorees reflect a shared commitment to ensuring that progress in research and policy translates into real-world impact for individuals and families affected by Duchenne and Becker now and for future generations.

About Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy

Duchenne is a genetic disorder that slowly robs people of their muscle strength. Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) fights every single battle necessary to end Duchenne.

We demand optimal care standards and ensure every family has access to expert healthcare providers, cutting edge treatments, and a community of support. We invest deeply in treatments for this generation of Duchenne patients and in research that will benefit future generations. Our advocacy efforts have secured hundreds of millions of dollars in funding and won eight FDA approvals.

Everything we do—and everything we have done since our founding in 1994—helps those with Duchenne live longer, stronger lives. We will not rest until we end Duchenne for every single person affected by the disease. Join our fight against Duchenne at EndDuchenne.org. Follow PPMD on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About the Foundation to Eradicate Duchenne

The Foundation to Eradicate Duchenne is an organization (founded by Dana and Joel Wood in 2000) purely devoted to scientific research and advocacy for DMD, with a focus on targeted therapies of benefit to young men suffering from the disease. The FED considers itself a key ally to PPMD, particularly in the area of congressional advocacy.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parent-project-muscular-dystrophy-foundation-to-eradicate-duchenne-announce-2026-advocacy-leadership-awards-recipients-honoring-bipartisan-champions-in-congress-302708637.html

SOURCE Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD)