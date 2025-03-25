PANTHERx® Rare Selected by Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC as Specialty Pharmacy for VIGAFYDE™ (vigabatrin) Oral Solution

PITTSBURGH, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PANTHERx® Rare, a leader in rare disease product patient access and support services in the United States, is pleased to announce that it was selected by Upsher-Smith for the distribution of VIGAFYDE™ (vigabatrin), a ready-to-use, concentrated oral solution approved for the treatment of infantile spasms in pediatric patients one month to two years old for whom the potential benefits outweigh the potential risk of vision loss.1

Infantile spasms are a rare neurological condition characterized by a cluster of short seizures and sudden stiffening of muscles involving an infant’s head, neck, arms, and legs.3 These spasms usually begin in infants aged three to eight months old and often resolve by the age of two to four years old. While they may occur in an otherwise healthy infant, infantile spasms are sometimes associated with an underlying condition such as a brain injury, a genetic disorder, or a brain structure abnormality.2,4 Prompt diagnosis and treatment is critical because infantile spasms can cause permanent neurological damage such as developmental delays or long-term complications including epilepsy, intellectual disabilities and autism.2

“Parents with children who have infantile spasms are dealing with multiple issues and concerns when caring for their child. The experts at PANTHERx have been helping children and infants with infantile spasms for many years and understand these issues. We have been successful in getting these medications to parents and caregivers quickly so their child can leave the hospital and be cared for in the home,” said Rob Snyder, Executive Chairman of PANTHERx® Rare Pharmacy. “We look forward to expanding our working relationship with Upsher-Smith to make a difference in the lives of babies living with infantile spasms.”

About PANTHERx Rare

PANTHERx Rare is a specialty pharmacy exclusively focused on rare and orphan diseases, distributing several orphan products and providing access and support services to those needing them most. Known as The Rare Disease Pharmacy®, PANTHERx transforms lives by delivering medicine breakthroughs, clinical excellence, and access solutions to people living with rare and devastating conditions.

PANTHERx is a dual-accredited specialty pharmacy, holding distinctions in rare disease including the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) Distinction in Orphan Drugs and Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) Rare Disease Center of Excellence. As a pharmacy focused on patient satisfaction, PANTHERx is the seven-time winner of the prestigious MMIT Patient Choice Award, including the 2024 honor. PANTHERx is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and is licensed in all 50 states and U.S. territories.

