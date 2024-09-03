PANTHERx® Rare Selected by Calliditas Therapeutics as Specialty Pharmacy for TARPEYO®

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PANTHERx® Rare, a leader in rare disease product patient access and support services in the United States, is pleased to announce that it was selected by Calliditas Therapeutics for the exclusive distribution of TARPEYO® (budesonide) delayed release capsules

TARPEYO® (is the first FDA-approved treatment to reduce the loss of kidney function in adults with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN).1

Primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN or Berger’s Disease) is a rare, progressive, chronic autoimmune disease that attacks the kidneys and occurs when galactose-deficient IgA1 is recognized by autoantibodies, creating IgA1 immune complexes that become deposited in the glomerular mesangium of the kidney.2,4 This deposition in the kidney can lead to progressive kidney damage and potentially a clinical course resulting in end- stage renal disease. IgAN most often develops between the late teens and late 30s.2,4 A recent published registry analysis showed that most patients with IgAN progress to kidney failure within 10-15 years, irrespective of age at diagnosis, with a median time to kidney failure of approximately 10 years.

TARPEYO is an oral 4mg delayed release formulation of budesonide, designed to remain intact until it reaches the ileum. Each capsule contains coated beads of budesonide that target mucosal B-cells present in the ileum, including the Peyer’s patches, which are responsible for the production of galactose-deficient IgA1 antibodies (Gd-Ag1) causing IgA nephropathy. 1-3

“We are pleased to partner with Calliditas Therapeutics where patient wellbeing is at the center of what they do. I appreciate Calliditas Therapeutics’ commitment to making a difference in the lives of patients with IgAN. We will help to streamline the process associated with getting medicine from the people who create them to the people who need them most, ultimately delivering better health outcomes to people living with rare diseases,” said Rob Snyder, Executive Chair, PANTHERx® Rare Pharmacy.

About PANTHERx Rare

PANTHERx Rare is a dual-accredited specialty pharmacy focused on rare and orphan disease, distributing several orphan products and providing access and support services to those needing them most. PANTHERx transforms lives by delivering medicine breakthroughs, clinical excellence, and access solutions to people living with rare and devastating conditions. While each rare condition affects few people, together all rare diseases impact an estimated 25 to 30 million Americans. Currently over 7,000 rare diseases have been identified and more than 90% of rare diseases are still without an FDA-approved treatment. Changes in federal policy and advances in science have led to a surge in FDA orphan drug approvals, providing tremendous hope to the rare disease community.

PANTHERx is a dual-accredited specialty pharmacy, holding distinctions in rare disease including the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) Distinction in Orphan Drugs and Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) Rare Disease Center of Excellence. As a pharmacy focused on patient satisfaction, PANTHERx is now a six-time winner of the prestigious MMIT Patient Choice Award, including the 2023 honor. PANTHERx is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and is licensed in all 50 states and US territories.

