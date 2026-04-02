Panoramic Health and West Coast Kidney Institute Launch Concord Cardio-Renal Research Institute to Advance Clinical Trials in Cardio-Renal-Metabolic Disease

CONCORD, Calif. and TEMPE, Ariz., April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panoramic Science, the clinical research division of Panoramic Health , and West Coast Kidney Institute today announced the launch of the Concord Cardio-Renal Research Institute, a newly expanded clinical research site designed to accelerate enrollment and execution of cardio-renal-metabolic trials.

New Bay Area site expands access to cardio-renal-metabolic clinical trials.

Located in the Bay Area, the Concord Cardio-Renal Research Institute is purpose-built to support complex protocols with speed, consistency, and high-quality data generation. The site combines dedicated research infrastructure and a newly expanded facility with direct access to a large, clinically diverse cardio-renal-metabolic patient population.

"We're focused on connecting complex patients with the latest investigational therapies while helping address systemic enrollment challenges that slow drug development," said Lisa Kiehne, President of Panoramic Science. "We are excited to establish the Concord site as a center of excellence that brings together clinical expertise, infrastructure, and access to better serve patients and support our sponsor partners."

The site features approximately 2,000 square feet of dedicated research space, including three research exam rooms, infusion capabilities, pharmacokinetic sampling, lab processing and shipping, and secure investigational drug storage. It is also equipped to support extended observation visits and IV-based therapies, enabling execution of more complex and earlier-stage study designs.

Co-located within a multidisciplinary medical office setting, the site provides immediate access to nephrology and cardiology care, as well as supportive care services (such as nutritional counseling) and higher-acuity services when clinically indicated. This integrated model supports both patient safety and more efficient trial execution focused on the specific requirements of CVRM studies.

The Concord site is led by experienced investigators, including Dr. Edward Kim and Dr. Rohit Sharma, both board-certified nephrologists with extensive clinical research experience across kidney and cardiovascular disease. In addition, Dr. Michael Murphy serves as the site's investigator for access- and device-related trials.

"Partnering with Panoramic Health allows us to bring a higher level of research capability to our patients and our community," said Dr. Sharma of West Coast Kidney Institute. "This site is designed to deliver both access and performance, connecting patients to innovative therapies while giving sponsors a reliable, high-quality research partner."

The Concord Cardio-Renal Research Institute is Panoramic Science's third research site in the Bay Area and is part of a growing national network of more than 20 sites across the United States. This expanding footprint enables sponsors to scale trials more efficiently while maintaining consistent quality and clinical standards.

To learn more about Panoramic Science, its national research footprint, and clinical trial capabilities, visit panoramichealth.com/science. To learn more about Panoramic Health, visit panoramichealth.com.

ABOUT PANORAMIC HEALTH



Panoramic Health is a leading integrated kidney care provider group, supporting a network of aligned nephrology practices across the U.S. treating hundreds of thousands of patients. Our mission is to slow disease progression and improve quality of life by empowering nephrologists with state-of-the-art clinical, operational, and financial solutions.

Founded by nephrologists, for nephrologists, Panoramic Health has a deep commitment to preserving clinical autonomy while supporting practice growth and reducing administrative burden. Our integrated model is built around the needs of complex kidney patients and enables partner practices to enhance care quality, reduce total cost of care, and access new growth opportunities.

For more information, contact media@panoramichealth.com

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SOURCE Panoramic Health