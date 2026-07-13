Palisade Bio to Participate in the Leerink Partners Therapeutics Forum

Management to participate in investor meetings on July 14-15 in Boston

Denver, CO, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation oral PDE4 inhibitor prodrugs for inflammatory bowel disease, today announced that JD Finley, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Mitchell Jones, President & Chief Medical Officer, will participate in the Leerink Partners Therapeutics Forum, taking place July 14-15, 2026, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Management will participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the conference to discuss the Company's clinical development strategy, recent progress advancing PALI-2108 and upcoming milestones across its inflammatory bowel disease programs.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a next-generation oral PDE4 inhibitor prodrug designed to improve pharmacology, tolerability and convenience for patients with inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Through its prodrug platform and precision pharmacology strategy, Palisade Bio is committed to transforming proven PDE4 biology into improved oral therapies for patients living with chronic inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

The Company’s lead program, PALI-2108, is a once-daily oral PDE4 inhibitor prodrug designed to be selectively bioactivated in the ileum and colon, initiating targeted PDE4 inhibition at sites of disease while enabling systemic distribution of the active drug. PALI-2108 has demonstrated encouraging results in Phase 1 studies, including studies in ulcerative colitis and fibrostenotic Crohn’s disease.

Palisade Bio is now advancing toward Phase 2 clinical studies in UC and Crohn’s disease. For more information, please go to www.palisadebio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: the potential mechanisms of action and therapeutic benefits of PALI-2108, plans for and timing of regulatory submissions, clearances and approvals, and clinical trial timing and potential efficacy readouts. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the Company’s forward-looking statements include, among others, the timing of enrollment, commencement and completion of the Company’s clinical trials; the Company’s reliance on PALI-2108, and its early stage of clinical development; the risk that prior results, such as signals of safety, clinical response and efficacy, dosing or durability of effect, observed from preclinical or clinical trials with a limited number of patients, will not be replicated or will not continue in ongoing or future studies or clinical trials involving the Company’s product candidates focused on the same or different indications; the Company’s expected cash runway and other factors that are described in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 20, 2026, and the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other SEC filings that are filed thereafter. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

908-824-0775

PALI@jtcir.com