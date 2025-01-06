SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Palisade Bio Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - January 3, 2025

January 6, 2025 | 
1 min read

Carlsbad, CA, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade”, “Palisade Bio”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases, today announced that it had made an equity grant to a new employee under its 2021 Inducement Plan, as amended.

The Company approved the issuance of an option to purchase 2,600 shares of the Company’s common stock to a new employee, as a material inducement to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The option was issued on January 3, 2025, and has an exercise price equivalent to the closing price of the Company’s common stock on the date of grant. The option vests in equal proportions on a quarterly basis over three years with vesting being contingent on continuing to provide services to the Company through each vesting date.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The Company believes that by using a targeted approach with its novel therapeutics it will transform the treatment landscape. For more information, please go to www.palisadebio.com.

Investor Relations Contact
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
908-824-0775
PALI@jtcir.com

Southern California Compensation
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Washington, D.C., USA- January 13, 2020: FDA Sign at its headquarters in Washington DC. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or USFDA) is a federal agency of the USA.
Approvals
Ionis’ Tryngolza Becomes First FDA-Approved Therapy for Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome
December 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Bladder cancer
Protara, CG Oncology Tout Promising Bladder Cancer Outcomes
December 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
illustration of lymphocytes
CAR T
CAR T and Related Therapies Home In on Autoimmune Disease
November 4, 2024
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Shawna Williams
Illustration of hand holding $100 bills spread out
Compensation
Pay Range Transparency: New Law Could Help Massachusetts Biopharma Industry
August 21, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel