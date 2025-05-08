Palatin Presents Breakthrough Symptom Resolution Data from Phase 3 PL9643 MELODY-1 Clinical Trial in Dry Eye Disease at ARVO 2025

Updated Phase 3 analysis highlights PL9643 as a potential first-in-class treatment achieving full symptom resolution.

Responder analyses demonstrate statistically significant symptom resolution across multiple endpoints in PL9643-treated patients compared to placebo. 6 of 13 symptom endpoints reached statistical significance (p<0.05). This level of symptom clearing has not been demonstrated by any currently approved dry eye disease therapy.

Symptom resolution was observed as early as two weeks and continued through week 12 without plateau.

PL9643 significantly improved clinical signs for staining measures, indicating potential to protect the ocular surface.

PL9643 was well tolerated, with adverse event rates comparable to or better than vehicle.

CRANBURY, N.J., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: PTNT), a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative treatments targeting the melanocortin receptor system, today presented new data from the Phase 3 MELODY-1 study at the 2025 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting. The updated responder analyses highlight PL9643's rapid onset of action, broad and statistically significant efficacy, and complete symptom resolution across multiple endpoints in patients with dry eye disease (DED).

The findings further strengthen PL9643's clinical profile and highlight its potential to address a critical unmet need by achieving levels of symptom relief not observed with existing therapies.

The poster, titled "Efficacy and safety of PL9643 in participants with dry eye disease: results from a phase 3, randomized, vehicle-controlled study," was presented by George Ousler, MS, of Ora, Inc. The full poster is available at www.palatin.com.

"This is breakthrough-level data," said Carl Spana, Ph.D., President and CEO of Palatin. "PL9643 is the first investigational therapy to demonstrate complete symptom resolution across multiple endpoints, with rapid onset and excellent tolerability. These results support a highly differentiated profile in the DED treatment landscape."

Clinical Data Presented:

PL9643 showed statistically significant symptom improvement at week 2, continuing through week 12.

6 of 13 symptom endpoints reached statistical significance for complete resolution.

Symptom Composite Score (average of seven VAS metrics) improved significantly at week 2 and continued to improve through week 12.

PL9643 improved ocular surface health, including total, inferior, and corneal staining.

Safety data showed PL9643 was well tolerated, with a profile similar to or better than vehicle (vehicle similar to artificial tears).

"The consistency and strength of these data, including full symptom resolution in a significant portion of patients, underscore PL9643's potential to fill a major therapeutic gap," said Michael Raizman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Palatin. "Combined with a robust safety profile, these results position PL9643 as a potential first-in-class DED treatment."

Regulatory Relevance:



FDA 2020 approval guidance supports the use of responder analyses that demonstrates statistically significant increases in the proportion of patients achieving complete symptom resolution as a basis for approval. PL9643 meets this threshold across multiple endpoints.

Phase 3 MELODY-1 PL9643 Design:



Palatin successfully completed MELODY-1, its first Phase 3 study, last year. The co-primary symptom endpoint of pain met statistical significance (P<0.025), and 7 secondary symptom endpoints met statistical significance (P<0.05), at the 12-week treatment period. The Phase 3 MELODY-1 trial was a multi-center, randomized, double–masked and vehicle–controlled study that enrolled 575 patients at sites in the U.S. The trial evaluated the safety and efficacy of the melanocortin agonist, PL9643 ophthalmic solution after treatment for 12 weeks, compared to placebo in patients with moderate-to-severe DED, for multiple sign and symptom endpoints.Safety analysis from the Phase 3 MELODY-1 trial indicated PL9643 was well-tolerated.

Next Steps in the Phase 3 PL9643 Program:



The remaining Phase 3 program includes two additional studies, MELODY-2 and MELODY-3, which will evaluate both signs and symptoms of DED. Pending partnership and funding, enrollment could begin in the second half of 2025, with topline data anticipated in the second half of 2026.

DED Market Opportunity:



DED affects approximately 38 million people in the U.S., but fewer than 10% receive prescription treatment. The market is expected to grow from $6.1 billion in 2024 to $7.5 billion by 2029.

About Dry Eye Disease (DED)



Dry eye disease is a common inflammatory disease that, left untreated, can become extremely painful and lead to permanent damage to the cornea and vision. DED affects the cornea and conjunctiva of the eye resulting in irritation, redness, pain, and blurred vision. The disease is characterized by insufficient moisture and lubrication in the anterior surface of the eye, leading to dryness, inflammation, pain, discomfort, irritation, diminished quality of life, and in severe cases, permanent vision impairment. Existing therapy for DED is generally regarded as inadequate by many physicians and patients and often requires months to demonstrate activity.

About Melanocortin Receptor System



The melanocortin receptor (MCR) system plays a critical role in regulating inflammation, immune response, and tissue repair. MCR agonists have shown promise in restoring tissue homeostasis in ocular, gastrointestinal, and renal diseases. By activating natural resolution pathways, PL9588 and other melanocortin agonists represent a new class of anti-inflammatory, neuroprotective therapeutics.

About Palatin



Palatin is a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor systems, with targeted, receptor-specific product candidates for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information regarding Palatin, please visit Palatin's website at www.Palatin.com and follow Palatin on Twitter at @PalatinTech.

