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Pacira BioSciences to Participate in Fireside Chats at Three Upcoming Healthcare Conferences - May 13, 2026

May 13, 2026 | 
1 min read

BRISBANE, Calif., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX), the industry leader in its commitment to deliver innovative, non-opioid pain therapies to transform the lives of patients, today announced that it will participate in analyst-led fireside chats at the following three healthcare conferences:

  • 2026 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 20th at 8:30AM ET.
  • 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 3rd at 9:55AM ET.
  • Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2026 on Monday, June 8th at 1:20PM ET.

Live audio of the events can be accessed by visiting the “Events” page of the company’s website at investor.pacira.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available for two weeks following the event.

About Pacira

Pacira delivers innovative, non-opioid pain therapies to transform the lives of patients. Pacira has three commercial-stage non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), a long-acting local analgesic currently approved for infiltration, fascial plane block, and as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block, an adductor canal nerve block, and a sciatic nerve block in the popliteal fossa for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), an extended-release, intra-articular injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis knee pain; and iovera®º, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve. The company is also advancing a pipeline of clinical-stage assets for musculoskeletal pain and adjacencies, its most advanced product candidate, PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec), a novel locally administered gene therapy in Phase 2 clinical development for osteoarthritis of the knee. To learn more about Pacira, visit www.pacira.com.

CONTACT: Company Contact:
Pacira BioSciences, Inc.
Christian Pedetti
(973) 254-4387
Christian.pedetti@pacira.com

Northern California Events
Pacira Biosciences
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