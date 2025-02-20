SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

PacBio to Participate in TD Cowen’s 45th Annual Health Care Conference

February 20, 2025 | 
1 min read

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, announced today that management will be presenting at TD Cowen’s 45th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 3:10 PM ET (12:10 PM PT) in Boston, MA.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed at the company’s investors page at investor.pacificbiosciences.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About PacBio

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technologies stem from two highly differentiated core technologies focused on accuracy, quality, and completeness, which include our HiFi long-read sequencing and our SBB® short-read sequencing technologies. Our products address solutions across a broad set of research applications, including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

PacBio products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Contacts

Investors:
Todd Friedman
ir@pacb.com

Media:
pr@pacb.com

Northern California Events
PacBio
