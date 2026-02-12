PacBio Joins iHope Initiative as First Long-Read Genomic Sequencing Partner

Integration of HiFi Long-Read Whole-Genome Sequencing Expands the Collective Capabilities of iHope’s Global Rare Disease Network

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading provider of high-quality, long-read sequencing technologies, today announced a collaboration with iHope, a global rare disease genomics program of Genetic Alliance, to integrate PacBio’s HiFi® long-read whole-genome sequencing into iHope’s international network.

iHope operates the world’s largest equitable rare-disease genomic testing network, supporting more than 1,000 patients annually through 25 clinical sites across 14 countries. The program is designed to enable collaborative, multi-technology support for rare disease patients, bringing together diverse approaches and clinical expertise to address the biological complexity of rare genetic disorders. The addition of PacBio’s HiFi long-read whole-genome sequencing aims to expand the range of genomic insights available across the network, providing data that supports iHope’s mission to ultimately drive more diagnostic clarity.

“We've been impressed with the progress iHope has made in getting answers for rare disease patients through the use of genomics and we believe HiFi Long-Read WGS can move the needle even more by finding variants that may have been otherwise missed,” said Christian Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer, PacBio. “HiFi long-read sequencing offers a complete view of the genome, and through this collaboration we aim to help expand iHope’s access to more comprehensive and advanced genomic research technologies that may help support its delivery of precision care. As February is Rare Disease Month, we’re reminded that every patient matters and we’re proud to support iHope’s efforts to help bring clarity and hope.”

By integrating PacBio long-read sequencing alongside diagnostic approaches, iHope will strengthen its ability to interrogate challenging regions of the genome and explore additional classes of genetic variation. PacBio and iHope aim to broaden opportunities for patients with unresolved findings, while reinforcing a shared learning environment in which advances at one laboratory or clinical site can inform and elevate care across the entire network. The PacBio - iHope collaboration is designed to support future research into precision therapeutic approaches, including antisense oligonucleotide–based strategies.

“We are delighted to welcome PacBio to the iHope network. This collaboration will further advance our mission to deliver diagnoses to families who have historically lacked access to advanced genomic tools,” said Ryan J. Taft, Chief Scientific Officer, Genetic Alliance. “Our experience shows that access to advanced genomic technologies, like PacBio’s long-read genomes, can profoundly and positively impact patient lives across diverse populations and geographies.”

Integration of PacBio HiFi sequencing into the iHope network is expected to begin in early 2026.

About PacBio

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technologies, which include our HiFi long-read sequencing, address solutions across a broad set of research applications including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

PacBio products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Genetic Alliance

Genetic Alliance is a nonprofit health advocacy organization founded in 1986 to improve health through genetics and genomics. With a global network of thousands of disease-specific organizations, research institutions, clinicians, and industry partners, Genetic Alliance works to ensure that individuals and families—especially those affected by genetic and rare conditions—have access to accurate information, appropriate care, and meaningful participation in research.

iHope is a flagship program of Genetic Alliance that provides no-cost clinical genome and exome sequencing for children with suspected genetic conditions who lack access to testing due to geography or resources. iHope was launched by Illumina, Inc, Founding Partner and current Platinum Sponsor of iHope, and builds on Illumina’s clinical sequencing expertise. The program is designed to be scalable, ethical, patient-first and focused on individuals with limited access to genomic medicine. Through a global network of partner laboratories and clinical sites, iHope prioritizes diagnosing the undiagnosed, supporting families after results are returned, and empowering participants with control over their own genomic data.

For more information, visit www.geneticalliance.org.

