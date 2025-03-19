Oxford BioTherapeutics Enters into a Strategic Collaboration with Roche to Discover Novel Targets for Antibody-Based Therapeutics for the Treatment of Cancer

Collaboration leverages OBT’s proprietary OGAP®-Verify discovery platform and Roche’s drug development expertise to advance multiple selected novel oncology targets

OBT to receive up to US$36 million upfront payments and may be eligible to receive milestone payments potentially exceeding US$1 billion, as well as royalties

Oxford, UK and San Jose, California, 19th March 2025 – Oxford BioTherapeutics (OBT), a clinical stage oncology company with a pipeline of immuno-oncology (IO) and Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC)-based therapies, today announced a multi-year collaboration with Roche to discover novel potentially first-in-class antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer.

OBT’s recently launched enhanced proprietary OGAP®-Verify discovery platform enables greater sensitivity and thereby the selection of targets with improved attributes for drug development.

Under the terms of the agreement, targets are identified via the OGAP®-Verify discovery platform and will be validated through the research collaboration. Any further research, development and commercialization efforts against these targets will be driven by Roche. OBT will receive up to US$36 million upfront payments from Roche and may be eligible to receive milestone payments potentially exceeding US$1 billion, plus product royalties on net sales.

“We are proud to partner with Roche, a global leader in oncology, to accelerate the application of novel cancer targets identified through our proprietary discovery platform, OGAP-Verify,” said Christian Rohlff, PhD, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Oxford BioTherapeutics. “This collaboration builds on our efforts to enhance, validate and advance the discovery of oncology targets, and we look forward to leveraging Roche’s deep expertise to translate these insights into potential new treatments for patients. Our discovery philosophy is very patient centric and Roche’s strength to integrate pharma and diagnostics is unique in the industry.”

“We are excited to enter into this strategic collaboration with OBT. By combining Roche’s expertise in discovering and developing transformative therapeutics with OBT’s innovative target discovery platform, we aim to unlock new possibilities in cancer treatment”, said Boris L. Zaïtra, Head of Corporate Business Development at Roche. “This partnership underscores our commitment to advancing potentially first-in-class antibody-based therapeutics. Together, we aim to accelerate the development of innovative therapies that address major unmet patient needs in oncology.”

About Oxford BioTherapeutics

Oxford BioTherapeutics is a clinical stage oncology company discovering and developing first in class antibody-based therapies designed to fulfil major unmet patient needs in cancer therapy. These include Bispecific Antibodies and Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) therapeutics.

OBT is dedicated to discovering and validating the next generation of ADC targets for safe and effective medicines. The OGAP-Verify platform’s enhanced sensitivity, specificity, and reliability will significantly accelerate biopharma’s capabilities to identify and validate human targets with robust scientific support. Our commitment to leveraging OGAP capabilities underscores our dedication to advancing the forefront of cancer therapy development, with three programs originating from this technology now in clinical development in the US and Europe. OBTs IO discovery process provides unique insights into the cancer-immune cell synapse and has identified several novel IO monoclonal and bispecific antibody candidates for cancer therapies.

OBT’s lead clinical program, OBT076, initiated expansion in a US Clinical Trial in 2021 in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors, including gastric, bladder, ovarian and lung cancer, where CD205 is overexpressed. Infiltration of tumors by immunosuppressive cells correlates with adverse outcomes (lower progression free and overall survival), suggesting that this process contributes to the progression of several cancers.

OBT’s pipeline and development capabilities have been validated through multiple strategic partnerships including with Boehringer Ingelheim, ImmunoGen (now part of Abbvie) and Zymeworks as well as other world leaders in antibody development (such as Amgen, WuXi, Medarex (BMS) and Alere (Abbott). OBT has a strong oncology focused management team and board with significant experience in developing IO and antibody-based therapies.

