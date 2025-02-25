SUBSCRIBE
Outset Medical to Present at the 45th Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference

February 24, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset”), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, today announced that members of management will present at the 45th annual TD Cowen Health Care conference on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time.

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of the Outset website at https://investors.outsetmedical.com/.

About Outset Medical, Inc.
Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo® Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.

Contact
Jim Mazzola
Investor Relations
jmazzola@outsetmedical.com

