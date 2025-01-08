SUBSCRIBE
Outset Medical to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 8, 2025 
SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset”), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, today announced that Chair & CEO Leslie Trigg will present at the 43rd annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 8:15 a.m. Pacific time.

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of the Outset website at https://investors.outsetmedical.com/.

About Outset Medical, Inc.
Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo® Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.

Contact
Jim Mazzola
Vice President, Investor Relations
jmazzola@outsetmedical.com

