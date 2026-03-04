Outpost Bio Raises $3.5 M Pre-Seed to Build Frontier Models for Human Microbiology

London/Boston, March 2, 2026 — Outpost Bio, a deep-tech company making human microbiology computable, today announced its $3.5M pre-seed funding round led by Seedcamp and Merantix, with participation from OpenSeed VC and Defined Capital.

The company is building frontier AI models trained on proprietary data from human-derived microbial communities. Its Lab-in-the-Loop platform combines high-throughput biological assays with causal AI to predict how molecules interact with the human microbiome — enabling any partner developing molecules that go into or onto humans to predict microbe-mediated metabolism, toxicity, and response.

“We’re building the most comprehensive dataset in human microbiology,” said Jenny Yang, CEO & Co-Founder. “For the first time, we can move beyond correlations to reveal causal pathways that determine how the human body interacts with therapeutic and consumer compounds.”

The pre-seed investment will accelerate the company’s data generation with academic partners and contract research organisations, advance its ML infrastructure for frontier models, and deepen design partnerships with pharma and CPG R&D teams.

Outpost Bio was co-founded by Jenny Yang, PhD (University of Oxford, Marie Curie Fellow) and Alex Merwin (former Amazon, AWS Health & Bio). The team of six operates across London and Boston.

