Oticara to Present Late-Breaking Phase 2 Data on Novel Steroid Nasal Cream for Hard-to-Treat Post-surgical Chronic Rhinosinusitis Patients at AAO-HNSF 2025 Annual Meeting

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oticara, an emerging pharmaceutical company advancing physician-delivered treatments for chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), today announced that new late-breaking clinical data from its Phase 2 OT-007B trial will be featured in an oral podium presentation at the American Academy of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery Foundation (AAO-HNSF) 2025 Annual Meeting & OTO EXPO℠, taking place October 11 to 14, 2025, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The late-breaking presentation, delivered by Professor Anders Cervin, MD, PhD, FRACS, will highlight findings from the Phase 2 trial of Oticara’s proprietary nasal-mucosa-optimized steroid cream. The treatment is an Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) physician-administered cream designed specifically for the nasal mucosa, with clinical data demonstrating single-dose, durable relief for hard-to-treat post-surgical CRS patients.

Late-Breaking Oral Presentation Details:

Title: In-office, intra-sinus application of 0.0644% betamethasone dipropionate nasal cream (nasal-BMDP): Phase 2 OT-007b trial results

Presenter: Anders Cervin, MD, PhD, FRACS, Lund University and University of Queensland

Session: Late-Breaking Scientific Oral Presentations

Date/Time: Monday, October 13, 2025 – 4:42 PM - 4:48 PM EDT – Location: 233-234

“We are honored to have been selected to present our recent clinical study results at AAO-HNSF,” said Chris Marich, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Oticara. “We see a clear need for new options that can deliver durable benefits and reduce reliance on systemic steroids in hard-to-treat CRS patients with an easy-to-administer single-dose treatment.”

Full data from the Phase 2 OT-007B trial will be presented during the meeting and the scientific paper is undergoing peer review by the American Academy of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery Foundation.

About Oticara

Oticara is an emerging, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies to improve the quality of life for patients with chronic inflammatory sinus conditions. The company’s lead product is the only sterilizable, nasal-mucosa-optimized steroid cream, administered by Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) physicians via a custom applicator. This patient-friendly, single-dose in-office therapy delivers lasting relief for chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) patients and it enables delivery throughout the sinuses while limiting systemic exposure compared to oral steroids. Clinical studies have demonstrated rapid and sustained symptom improvement, even amongst patients whose symptoms have not been controlled by available therapies. With an initial focus on post-surgical CRS patients, Oticara is advancing a new treatment option for one of the most difficult-to-treat populations in ENT. Learn more at oticara.com.

