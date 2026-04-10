Ossium Health Hosts Facility Tour and Reception for Indiana Governor Mike Braun and Healthcare Leaders

Indianapolis Biotech Marks Growing Milestone in the Fight Against Blood Cancer

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This week, Ossium Health hosted a facility tour and reception at its Indianapolis production facility, bringing together Indiana state officials and healthcare leaders to celebrate the company's pioneering work in cell therapy and its contribution to Indiana's growing biotech economy. Indiana Governor Mike Braun was among the attendees.

Located in Indianapolis, Ossium Health's nearly 34,000-square-foot facility serves as the operational hub for the company's groundbreaking organ donor-derived bone marrow banking platform. The facility houses five ISO 7 cleanrooms, a bulk supply warehouse, a dedicated research and development laboratory, and office space for a growing team of production specialists, researchers, and quality personnel.

Attendees toured the facility and met with Ossium's leadership and scientific team to learn firsthand about the company's mission to improve treatment outcomes for patients battling life-threatening blood and immune diseases.

Indiana has a long and distinguished history of advancing cell therapy for blood cancers. The science behind the world's first cord blood transplant was pioneered at the Indiana University (IU) School of Medicine, where IU researchers provided the foundational laboratory work that made the transplant possible. Dr. Erik J. Woods, Ossium’s Chief Science Officer, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President, and Dr. W. Scott Goebel, Ossium’s Medical Director, are themselves products of this tradition. Both trained and conducted research at IU's Herman B Wells Center for Pediatric Research at Riley Hospital for Children, one of the nation's preeminent centers for pediatric hematology and oncology.

Dr. Woods developed an optimized cryopreservation method for cord blood stem cells that became widely adopted in the field, and Dr. Goebel has spent his career advancing gene therapy and cellular therapies for hematopoietic diseases at IU School of Medicine. The groundbreaking technology that enabled recovery and banking of bone marrow stem cells from organ donors was developed at Ossium's Indiana laboratories, built in part on the deep scientific expertise Dr. Woods and Dr. Goebel developed in Indianapolis.

Ossium was founded in 2016 with a revolutionary idea: build a vast bank of bone marrow stem cells sourced from deceased organ donors to provide an off-the-shelf stem cell therapy for patients with blood cancers and immune diseases. Ossium's bone marrow offers a lifeline to the thousands of patients who cannot find a match through the living donor registry each year, as well as those who need a high-dose, immediately available graft. To date, 23 patients have received transplants using Ossium's organ donor-derived bone marrow, including two patients in Indiana, a testament to the real and growing impact the company is having on patients across the state and nation.

The event underscores Indiana's emergence as a national powerhouse in life sciences. According to BioCrossroads, Indiana's life sciences industry recently surpassed $100 billion in annual economic impact for the first time, and the state has become the nation's top exporter of life sciences products. Governor Braun has championed a $1 billion growth initiative aimed at making Indiana the premier destination for human therapeutics, biotechnology, and related innovation, with the state's central region identifying life sciences as a "core growth engine" in its regional development plan.

“Indiana is a national leader in life sciences, and companies like Ossium Health put our state on display,” said Indiana Governor Mike Braun. “Our state is committed to growing high-wage jobs while leading the future of medical innovation and biotech.”

"We are honored to host Governor Braun and our distinguished guests at our Indianapolis facility," said Kevin Caldwell, Ossium's CEO, Co-Founder and President. "Indiana has been a tremendous partner in building the infrastructure we need to pursue our mission, and this event is a meaningful recognition of the work our team does every day to save lives."

Ossium is among Indiana's most prominent biotech employers, with all of its production, quality, and research operations based in Indianapolis. The company has been recognized by Fast Company as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators and by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers, and currently has several open positions in Indiana for those looking to join its growing team.

Ossium is an active participant in Indianapolis's growing biotech community. Most recently, the company hosted Indy BioBridge's Q1 Mixer on March 4, 2026, bringing together life sciences professionals from across the region to connect and collaborate at Ossium's Indianapolis facility. Indy BioBridge is a networking community dedicated to cultivating relationships within Indianapolis's rapidly expanding life sciences ecosystem.

The event drew broad media attention, with coverage from WISH-TV, CBS, ABC, FOX, News 8, Indianapolis Today, and Hoodline.

About Ossium Health

Ossium Health is a bioengineering company that leverages its proprietary organ donor bone marrow banking platform to develop stem cell therapies for patients with life-threatening hematologic conditions and musculoskeletal defects. Founded in 2016, the company is led by Kevin Caldwell, CEO, Co-Founder & President, and Erik Woods, Chief Science Officer, Co-Founder & Executive Vice President. Ossium's manufacturing facility is registered with the FDA and its laboratory is certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA). For more information, visit ossiumhealth.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact:

Jane Griffin

Ossium Health, Inc.

415-513-5535

press@ossiumhealth.com