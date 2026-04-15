OSE Immunotherapeutics Evolves its Leadership Team

Thomas Gidoin and Aurore Morello appointed Deputy CEO and CSO, respectively



Nantes, France, April 14, 2026 – 6:00pm CEST - OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE), a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to developing first-in-class therapies in immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation, today provided a Senior Management update. Following the confirmation of Marc Le Bozec as Chief Executive Officer on March 10, the Company is further enhancing its Executive team by appointing Thomas Gidoin as Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Directeur Général Adjoint) and Aurore Morello as Chief Scientific Officer. These appointments reflect OSE’s focus to deliver on its 2026-2028 strategic plan while continuing to innovate with strong science in the field of immunology.

Marc Le Bozec, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “OSE has entered 2026 with a new ambitious 2026-2028 strategic plan focused on delivering outstanding shareholder value. These nominations of Thomas Gidoin as Deputy CEO and Dr Aurore Morello as Chief Scientific Officer are strengthening a united and renewed senior management team laser focused on our strategic objectives, and I look forward to continuing working together to reveal the great value of OSE’s assets in the coming months and years.”

Thomas Gidoin, previously Chief Financial Officer, is appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Directeur Général Adjoint), in addition to his current duties, to support Marc Le Bozec in implementing OSE’s strategic plan. In his new role as Deputy CEO and CFO, he will notably drive the Company’s financial strategy, develop investor relations, and oversee corporate communications, as well as legal and corporate affairs.

Thomas Gidoin is an experienced biopharma executive with a strong expertise in strategic financial leadership, capital markets and corporate affairs, both in private and listed companies on Euronext Paris and the US NASDAQ. He joined OSE Immunotherapeutics in June 2025 and has demonstrated significant contribution to defining and implementing the new 2026-2028 strategic plan.

Aurore Morello, PhD, previously Head of Research and Director of R&D Programs, is appointed Chief Scientific Officer. In her new role, she will oversee OSE’s research strategy, drive R&D innovation, and lead the Company’s scientific teams developing monoclonal antibodies, immunocytokines, and RNA-based immunotherapies. Dr Morello will also lead OSE’s Scientific Advisory Board, contributing to the strategic guidance of the Company’s scientific roadmap.

Dr. Morello earned her PhD in Immunology and Oncology from the University of Bordeaux, France and completed a prestigious postdoctoral fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) in New York, where her work focused on CAR T-cell therapies for solid tumors. She is the author of numerous publications in high-impact journals, and recipient of several scientific awards, including the MSKCC Young Researcher Award. Dr Morello joined OSE Immunotherapeutics in 2016.

ABOUT OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a biotech company dedicated to developing first-in-class assets in immuno-oncology (IO) and immuno-inflammation (I&I) that address the unmet patient needs of today and tomorrow. We partner with leading academic institutions and biopharmaceutical companies in our efforts to develop and bring to the market transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. OSE Immunotherapeutics is based between Nantes and Paris and is listed on Euronext. Additional information about OSE Immunotherapeutics assets is available on the Company’s website: www.ose-immuno.com . Follow us on LinkedIn .





Contacts

OSE Immunotherapeutics: investors@ose-immuno.com

FP2COM (Media Relations): Florence Portejoie: fportejoie@fp2com.fr I +33 6 07 768 283

LifeSci Advisors (Investor Relations): Guillaume van Renterghem: gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com I +41 76 735 01 31

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains express or implied information and statements that might be deemed forward-looking information and statements in respect of OSE Immunotherapeutics. They do not constitute historical facts. These information and statements include financial projections that are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by OSE Immunotherapeutics’ management considering its experience and its perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate.



These forward-looking statements include statements typically using conditional and containing verbs such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “target”, “plan”, or “estimate”, their declensions and conjugations and words of similar import. Although the OSE Immunotherapeutics management believes that the forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, the OSE Immunotherapeutics’ shareholders and other investors are cautioned that the completion of such expectations is by nature subject to various risks, known or not, and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of OSE Immunotherapeutics. These risks could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. These risks include those discussed or identified in the public filings made by OSE Immunotherapeutics with the AMF. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. This press release includes only summary information and should be read with the OSE Immunotherapeutics Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on April 30, 2025, including the annual financial report for the fiscal year 2024, available on the OSE Immunotherapeutics’ website. Other than as required by applicable law, OSE Immunotherapeutics issues this press release at the date hereof and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information or statements.

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