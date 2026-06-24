Osanni Bio Closes $190 Million Series B Financing Led by Patient Square Capital

Financing will accelerate Osanni Bio's innovation engine and advance its pipeline in ophthalmology, cardiology, and beyond.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Osanni Bio LLC (“Osanni” or “the Company”), a development-stage therapeutics platform reinventing discovery and development of new medicines, today announced the close of a $190 million Series B financing. The round was led by Patient Square Capital (“Patient Square”), a leading health care investment firm, with participation by existing investors the Horowitz Group, Invus Opportunities, and the Retinal Degeneration Fund.

Osanni is led by a team of prolific inventors and proven entrepreneurs with a track record of successful repeat company creation and commercialization. The proceeds from the financing will be used to advance the Company’s current pipeline of multiple programs and fuel the scaling of its unique discovery and development process.

"At Osanni, we are accelerating the process of medicine discovery by leveraging biodesign-inspired innovation, modern technology and a focus on capital efficiency,” said Michael Ackermann, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Osanni Bio. “Patient Square is the perfect partner for scaling our vision, and I couldn't be more excited to build our future with them.”

Neel Varshney, M.D., Founding Partner of Patient Square, said, “We are excited to partner with Osanni to build a new model for discovering and developing innovative medicines for patients with significant unmet need. Osanni’s approach pairs deep scientific insight with capital efficiency, creating a platform for differentiated, repeatable success to advance novel therapies and deliver meaningful impact for patients.”

About Osanni Bio

Osanni Bio is a development-stage therapeutics platform, headquartered in San Francisco, California. At the center of Osanni is its innovation engine, which is optimized for discovering new scientific insights, designing novel drug concepts, and efficiently advancing programs to a meaningful proof-of-concept. Once a program is sufficiently de-risked, it graduates into its ecosystem of affiliate companies, which are equipped with the dedicated focus, specialized talent and support necessary to scale. Osanni’s architecture marries the scientific depth and operational power of a centralized platform with the speed, agility and accountability of independent companies. The result: an opportunity to create and deliver more transformative medicines. Osanni is currently advancing programs in ophthalmology, cardiology and beyond. For more information, visit www.osanni.bio.

About Patient Square Capital

Patient Square Capital is a dedicated health care investment firm with $19 billion in assets under management. The firm aims to achieve strong investment returns by partnering with growth-oriented companies and top-tier management teams whose products, services, and technologies improve health. Patient Square utilizes deep industry expertise, a broad network of relationships, and a partnership approach to make investments in companies that will grow and thrive. Patient Square invests in businesses that strive to improve patient lives, strengthen communities, and create a healthier world. For more information, visit www.patientsquarecapital.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS



Osanni Bio

Dawn Pruitt Koffler, Chief Business Officer

dawn@osanni.bio



Patient Square Capital

Prosek Partners

Pro-PatientSquareCapital@prosek.com