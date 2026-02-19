ORYZON to Participate in Upcoming Events in February and March 2026

MADRID and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company and global leader in epigenetics, announced today that its management will participate at the following upcoming events:

Bio-Neuroscience 2026, February 24-27

Location: Hotel Jakarta, Amsterdam

SmallCap Event 20th Edition, March 17

Location: Les Salons Hoche, Paris

BIO-Europe Spring 2026, March 23-25

Location: Feira Internacional de Lisboa (FIL), Lisbon

LSX World Congress Europe, March 25-26

Location: Lisbon Congress Centre, Lisbon

Presentation type: Panel Discussion

Presentation date and time: March 25, 14:00 GMT

Oryzon management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conferences.

About Oryzon

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, Oryzon (ISIN: ES0167733015) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company and a European leader in epigenetics, with a strong focus on personalized medicine for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and oncology. Oryzon’s team comprises highly experienced pharmaceutical professionals based in Barcelona, Boston, and New Jersey. The Company has an advanced clinical portfolio built around two LSD1 inhibitors: vafidemstat, its lead CNS program, which is Phase III–ready; and iadademstat, its oncology/hematology program, with several ongoing Phase I and II studies and outstanding preliminary results in first-line acute myeloid leukemia, including a 100% overall response rate (ORR) presented at ASH 2025. In addition, Oryzon is advancing a broader epigenetics pipeline targeting other mechanisms, including HDAC6, for which a clinical candidate, ORY-4001, has been nominated for potential development in Charcot–Marie–Tooth disease (CMT) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The Company also operates a robust platform for biomarker identification and target validation across a range of malignant and neurological diseases. For more information, visit www.oryzon.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains, or may contain, forward-looking information and statements about Oryzon, including financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, and expectations with respect to future operations, capital expenditures, synergies, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally identified by the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates” and similar expressions. Although Oryzon believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of Oryzon shares are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Oryzon that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in the documents sent by Oryzon to the Spanish Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), which are accessible to the public. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and have not been reviewed by the auditors of Oryzon. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. All subsequent oral or written forward-looking statements attributable to Oryzon or any of its members, directors, officers, employees, or any persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statement above. All forward-looking statements included herein are based on information available to Oryzon on the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, Oryzon does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe shares in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017, and/or the restated text of the Securities Market Law, approved by Law 6/2023 of 17 March, and its implementing regulations. Nothing in this document constitutes investment advice. In addition, this document does not constitute an offer of purchase, sale or exchange, nor a request for an offer of purchase, sale or exchange of securities, nor a request for any vote or approval in any jurisdiction. The shares of Oryzon Genomics, S.A. may not be offered or sold in the United States of America except pursuant to an effective registration statement under the Securities Act of 1933 or pursuant to a valid exemption from registration.