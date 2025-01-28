SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Orthofix to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results

January 28, 2025 | 
1 min read

Company to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 8:30 am ET

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 before market open. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review results at 8:30 am Eastern Time the same day.


Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (888) 596-4144 in the U.S., and (646) 968-2525 in all other locations, and referencing the event passcode 5184023. A webcast of the conference call and a copy of the release may be accessed at ir.Orthofix.com.

Internet Posting of Information

Orthofix routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investor Relations” section of its website at www.orthofix.com. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Orthofix website regularly for important information about Orthofix.

About Orthofix

Orthofix is a global medical technology company headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. By providing medical technologies that heal musculoskeletal pathologies, we deliver exceptional experiences and life-changing solutions to patients around the world. Orthofix offers a comprehensive portfolio of spinal hardware, bone growth therapies, specialized orthopedic solutions, biologics and enabling technologies, including the 7D FLASH™ navigation system. To learn more, visit Orthofix.com and follow on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Julie Dewey, IRC
Chief Investor Relations & Communications Officer
JulieDewey@Orthofix.com
209.613.6945

Media Relations
Denise Landry
DeniseLandry@Orthofix.com
214.937.2529

Texas Events Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Concept of money prize. Vector illustration. Halftone hand holds bouquet of money flowers. Gift prize, donation, earnings, bonus or cashback concept. Retro poster or banner. Creative trend collage.
Manufacturing
Samsung Biologics Continues Mega-Deal Streak With $1.4B European Contract
January 23, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Oct 9, 2019 Milpitas / CA / USA - Johnson & Johnson Vision offices in Silicon Valley; Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. is part of the American multinational corporation Johnson&Johnson
Earnings
J&J Says Deals Likely to Shrink After $14.6B Intra-Cellular Buy
January 22, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner