Orthofix to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that Massimo Calafiore, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Julie Andrews, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:
- Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference in New York, NY, November 18, 2024, fireside chat at 8:35 AM Eastern Time
- Stifel MedTech Madness 2024 Annual West Coast Bus Tour in Laguna Beach, CA, December 9, 2024, fireside chat at 8:00 AM Pacific Time
Live webcasts and replays, when available, can be found under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Orthofix website at https://ir.orthofix.com/events-and-presentations/.
About Orthofix
Orthofix is a global medical technology company headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. By providing medical technologies that heal musculoskeletal pathologies, we deliver exceptional experiences and life-changing solutions to patients around the world. Orthofix offers a comprehensive portfolio of spinal hardware, bone growth therapies, specialized orthopedic solutions, biologics and enabling technologies, including the 7D FLASH™ navigation system. To learn more, visit Orthofix.com and follow on LinkedIn.
