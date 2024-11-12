SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Orthofix to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 12, 2024 | 
1 min read

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that Massimo Calafiore, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Julie Andrews, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:


  • Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference in New York, NY, November 18, 2024, fireside chat at 8:35 AM Eastern Time
  • Stifel MedTech Madness 2024 Annual West Coast Bus Tour in Laguna Beach, CA, December 9, 2024, fireside chat at 8:00 AM Pacific Time

Live webcasts and replays, when available, can be found under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Orthofix website at https://ir.orthofix.com/events-and-presentations/.

About Orthofix

Orthofix is a global medical technology company headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. By providing medical technologies that heal musculoskeletal pathologies, we deliver exceptional experiences and life-changing solutions to patients around the world. Orthofix offers a comprehensive portfolio of spinal hardware, bone growth therapies, specialized orthopedic solutions, biologics and enabling technologies, including the 7D FLASH™ navigation system. To learn more, visit Orthofix.com and follow on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Julie Dewey
JulieDewey@Orthofix.com
209.613.6945

Media Relations
Denise Landry
DeniseLandry@Orthofix.com
214.937.2529

Texas Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
2D illustration of the gut with microorganisms
Inflammatory bowel disease
Lilly and J&J Face Off in Crohn’s Disease With Phase III Readouts at ACG 2024
October 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
2D illustration of kidneys
IgA nephropathy
Biogen, Vertex Heat Up IgAN Arena With Mid-Stage Readouts at ASN 2024
October 28, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Phoenix, Arizona/
Business
Meeting on the Mesa to Highlight Cell and Gene Therapy Opportunities, Challenges
October 3, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Hand holding pencil erasing an employee. Dismissal or bankrumptcy concept. Vector illustration.
Layoffs
Shattuck Labs to Lay Off 40% of Workforce
October 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel