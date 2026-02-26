Orsini Now Distributing Gene Therapies LYFGENIA™, ZYNTEGLO™, SKYSONA™

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini, a leader in rare disease pharmacy solutions, has been selected by Genetix Biotherapeutics Inc. as a specialty pharmacy partner for three FDA-approved autologous hematopoietic stem cell-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare genetic diseases. With the addition of LYFGENIA™ (lovotibeglogene autotemcel), ZYNTEGLO™ (betibeglogene autotemcel) and SKYSONA™ (elivaldogene autotemcel), Orsini's Cell and Gene Therapy Center of Excellence now supports a total of 12 therapies.

LYFGENIA is a first-in-class FDA-approved ex vivo gene addition therapy indicated for the treatment of patients 12 years of age or older with sickle cell disease (SCD) and a history of vaso-occlusive events. Read the full Prescribing Information here.

ZYNTEGLO is the first and only FDA-approved ex vivo gene addition therapy indicated for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with β-thalassemia who require regular red blood cell transfusions. Read the full Prescribing Information here.

SKYSONA is the first and only FDA-approved ex vivo gene addition therapy indicated to slow the progression of neurologic dysfunction in boys 4-17 years of age with early, active cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy without an available human leukocyte antigen-matched donor for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant. Read the full Prescribing Information here.

"As the leading independent specialty pharmacy in cell and gene therapies, Orsini is honored to support bringing these transformative treatments to patients," Brandon Tom, Orsini's CEO, said. "With our deep experience in rare conditions and our unwavering commitment to patient care, this is a powerful step forward in delivering the promise of curative therapies to those who need it most."

About Orsini

Providing patients with comprehensive and compassionate care since 1987, Orsini is a leader in rare diseases and gene therapies. Orsini partners with biopharma innovators, healthcare providers and payors to support patients and their families in accessing revolutionary treatments for rare diseases. Through integrated rare disease pharmacy solutions including pharmacy distribution, patient services, clinical management and convenient home infusion services, Orsini simplifies how patients connect to advanced therapies. Orsini's high-touch care model centers on experienced and trained therapy care teams that provide personalized patient care to ensure that No Patient is Left Behind™.

Orsini holds accreditations with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), The Joint Commission, URAC and NABP. Orsini has earned URAC's Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence Designation and ACHC's Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs. For more information, visit www.orsini.com.

About LYFGENIA™ (lovotibeglogene autotemcel)

LYFGENIA is a one-time ex-vivo lentiviral vector (LVV) gene addition therapy approved for eligible patients with sickle cell disease, in which a functional β-globin gene is added to patients' own hematopoietic (blood) stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs). This addition results in the production of adult hemoglobin with anti-sickling properties (HbAT87Q) which has a similar oxygen-binding affinity to wild-type HbA. LYFGENIA has been shown to limit sickling of red blood cells and reduce or eliminate vaso-occlusive events (VOEs).

LYFGENIA is indicated for the treatment of patients 12 years of age or older with sickle cell disease and a history of VOEs.

Limitations of Use

Following treatment with LYFGENIA, patients with α-thalassemia trait (-α3.7/-α3.7) may experience anemia with erythroid dysplasia that may require chronic red blood cell transfusions. LYFGENIA has not been studied in patients with more than two α-globin gene deletions.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR LYFGENIA (lovotibeglogene autotemcel)

Boxed WARNING: HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCY

Hematologic malignancy has occurred in patients treated with LYFGENIA. Monitor patients closely for evidence of malignancy through complete blood counts at least every 6 months and through integration site analysis at Months 6, 12, and as warranted.

Hematologic Malignancy

Hematologic malignancy has occurred in patients treated with LYFGENIA (Study 1, Group A). At the time of initial product approval, two patients treated with an earlier version of LYFGENIA using a different manufacturing process and transplant procedure (Study 1, Group A) developed acute myeloid leukemia (AML). One patient with α-thalassemia trait (Study 1, Group C) has been diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

The additional hematopoietic stress associated with mobilization, conditioning, and infusion of LYFGENIA, including the need to regenerate the hematopoietic system, may increase the risk of a hematologic malignancy. Patients with sickle cell disease have an increased risk of hematologic malignancy as compared to the general population.

Patients treated with LYFGENIA may develop hematologic malignancies and should have lifelong monitoring. Monitor for hematologic malignancies with a complete blood count (with differential) at least every 6 months for at least 15 years after treatment with LYFGENIA, and integration site analysis at Months 6, 12, and as warranted.

In the event that a malignancy occurs, contact Genetix Biotherapeutics at 1-833-999-6378 for reporting and to obtain instructions on collection of samples for testing.

Post-Marketing Long Term Follow-Up Study: Patients who intend to receive treatment with LYFGENIA are encouraged to enroll in the study, as available, to assess the long-term safety of LYFGENIA and the risk of malignancies occurring after treatment with LYFGENIA by calling Genetix Biotherapeutics at 1-833-999-6378. The study includes monitoring (at pre-specified intervals) for clonal expansion.

Delayed Platelet Engraftment

Delayed platelet engraftment has been observed with LYFGENIA. Bleeding risk is increased prior to platelet engraftment and may continue after engraftment in patients with prolonged thrombocytopenia. Two patients (4%) required more than 100 days post treatment with LYFGENIA to achieve platelet engraftment.

Patients should be made aware of the risk of bleeding until platelet recovery has been achieved. Monitor patients for thrombocytopenia and bleeding according to standard guidelines. Conduct frequent platelet counts until platelet engraftment and platelet recovery are achieved. Perform blood cell count determination and other appropriate testing whenever clinical symptoms suggestive of bleeding arise.

Neutrophil Engraftment Failure

There is a potential risk of neutrophil engraftment failure after treatment with LYFGENIA. Neutrophil engraftment failure is defined as failure to achieve three consecutive absolute neutrophil counts (ANC) ≥ 0.5 × 109 cells/L obtained on different days by Day 43 after infusion of LYFGENIA. Monitor neutrophil counts until engraftment has been achieved. If neutrophil engraftment failure occurs in a patient treated with LYFGENIA, provide rescue treatment with the back-up collection of CD34+ cells.

Insertional Oncogenesis

There is a potential risk of lentiviral vector-mediated insertional oncogenesis after treatment with LYFGENIA.

Hypersensitivity Reactions

Allergic reactions may occur with the infusion of LYFGENIA. The dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) or dextran 40 in LYFGENIA may cause hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Anti-retroviral Use

Patients should not take prophylactic HIV anti-retroviral medications for at least one month prior to mobilization and until all cycles of apheresis are completed. There are some long-acting anti-retroviral medications that may require a longer duration of discontinuation for elimination of the medication. If a patient is taking anti-retrovirals for HIV prophylaxis, confirm a negative test for HIV before beginning mobilization and apheresis of CD34+ cells.

Hydroxyurea Use

Patients should not take hydroxyurea for at least 2 months prior to mobilization and until all cycles of apheresis are completed. If hydroxyurea is administered between mobilization and conditioning, discontinue 2 days prior to initiation of conditioning.

Iron Chelation

Drug-drug interactions between iron chelators and the mobilization process and myeloablative conditioning agent must be considered. Iron chelators should be discontinued at least 7 days prior to initiation of mobilization or conditioning. Do not administer myelosuppressive iron chelators (e.g., deferiprone) for 6 months post-treatment with LYFGENIA. Non-myelosuppressive iron chelation should be restarted no sooner than 3 months after LYFGENIA infusion. Phlebotomy can be used in lieu of iron chelation, when appropriate.

Interference with PCR-based Testing

Patients who have received LYFGENIA are likely to test positive by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assays for HIV due to integrated BB305 LVV proviral DNA, resulting in a possible false-positive PCR assay test result for HIV. Therefore, patients who have received LYFGENIA should not be screened for HIV infection using a PCR-based assay.

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions ≥ Grade 3 (incidence ≥ 20%) were stomatitis, thrombocytopenia, neutropenia, febrile neutropenia, anemia, and leukopenia.

Three patients died during LYFGENIA clinical trials; one from sudden cardiac death due to underlying disease and two from acute myeloid leukemia who were treated with an earlier version of LYFGENIA using a different manufacturing process and transplant procedure (Study 1, Group A).

Pregnancy/Lactation

Advise patients of the risks associated with myeloablative conditioning agents, including on pregnancy and fertility.

LYFGENIA should not be administered to women who are pregnant, and pregnancy after LYFGENIA infusion should be discussed with the treating physician.

LYFGENIA is not recommended for women who are breastfeeding, and breastfeeding after LYFGENIA infusion should be discussed with the treating physician.

Females and Males of Reproductive Potential

A negative serum pregnancy test must be confirmed prior to the start of mobilization and re-confirmed prior to conditioning procedures and before LYFGENIA administration.

Women of childbearing potential and men capable of fathering a child should use an effective method of contraception (intra-uterine device or combination of hormonal and barrier contraception) from start of mobilization through at least 6 months after administration of LYFGENIA.

Advise patients of the options for fertility preservation.

Please see full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING and Medication Guide for LYFGENIA.

About ZYNTEGLO™ (betibeglogene autotemcel)

ZYNTEGLO is a first-in-class, one-time ex-vivo LVV gene addition therapy approved for eligible patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia who require regular red blood cell (RBC) transfusions, in which functional copies of a modified form of the beta-globin gene (βA-T87Q-globin gene) is added into a patient's own HSPCs. This addition results in the production of adult hemoglobin (HbAT87Q) enabling total hemoglobin to reach normal or near normal levels. ZYNTEGLO has been shown to eliminate the need for regular RBC transfusions.

ZYNTEGLO is indicated for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with beta-thalassemia who require regular RBC transfusions.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel)

Delayed Platelet Engraftment

Delayed platelet engraftment has been observed with ZYNTEGLO treatment. Bleeding risk is increased prior to platelet engraftment and may continue after engraftment in patients with prolonged thrombocytopenia; 15% of patients had ≥ Grade 3 decreased platelets on or after Day 100.

Patients should be made aware of the risk of bleeding until platelet recovery has been achieved. Monitor patients for thrombocytopenia and bleeding according to standard guidelines. Conduct frequent platelet counts until platelet engraftment and platelet recovery are achieved. Perform blood cell count determination and other appropriate testing whenever clinical symptoms suggestive of bleeding arise.

Risk of Neutrophil Engraftment Failure

There is a potential risk of neutrophil engraftment failure after treatment with ZYNTEGLO. Neutrophil engraftment failure is defined as failure to achieve three consecutive absolute neutrophil counts (ANC) ≥ 500 cells/microliter obtained on different days by Day 43 after infusion of ZYNTEGLO. Monitor neutrophil counts until engraftment has been achieved. If neutrophil engraftment failure occurs in a patient treated with ZYNTEGLO, provide rescue treatment with the back-up collection of CD34+ cells.

Risk of Insertional Oncogenesis

There is a potential risk of lentiviral vector (LVV)-mediated insertional oncogenesis after treatment with ZYNTEGLO.

Patients treated with ZYNTEGLO may develop hematologic malignancies and should be monitored lifelong. Monitor for hematologic malignancies with a complete blood count (with differential) at Month 6 and Month 12 and then at least annually for at least 15 years after treatment with ZYNTEGLO, and integration site analysis at Months 6, 12, and as warranted.

In the event that a malignancy occurs, contact Genetix Biotherapeutics at 1 833-999-6378 for reporting and to obtain instructions on collection of samples for testing.

Hypersensitivity Reactions

Allergic reactions may occur with the infusion of ZYNTEGLO. The dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) in ZYNTEGLO may cause hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Anti-retroviral and Hydroxyurea Use

Patients should not take prophylactic HIV anti-retroviral medications or hydroxyurea for at least one month prior to mobilization, or for the expected duration for elimination of the medications, and until all cycles of apheresis are completed. If a patient requires anti-retrovirals for HIV prophylaxis, then confirm a negative test for HIV before beginning mobilization and apheresis of CD34+ cells.

Interference with Serology Testing

Patients who have received ZYNTEGLO are likely to test positive by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assays for HIV due to integrated BB305 LVV proviral DNA, resulting in a false-positive test for HIV. Therefore, patients who have received ZYNTEGLO should not be screened for HIV infection using a PCR-based assay.

Adverse Reactions

The most common non-laboratory adverse reactions (≥20%) were mucositis, febrile neutropenia, vomiting, pyrexia, alopecia, epistaxis, abdominal pain, musculoskeletal pain, cough, headache, diarrhea, rash, constipation, nausea, decreased appetite, pigmentation disorder, and pruritus. The most common Grade 3 or 4 laboratory abnormalities (>50%) include neutropenia, thrombocytopenia, leukopenia, anemia, and lymphopenia.

Drug Interactions

Drug-drug interactions between iron chelators and the myeloablative conditioning agent must be considered. Iron chelators should be discontinued at least 7 days prior to initiation of conditioning. The prescribing information for the iron chelator(s) and the myeloablative conditioning agent should be consulted for the recommendations regarding co-administration with CYP3A substrates.

Some iron chelators are myelosuppressive. After ZYNTEGLO infusion, avoid use of these iron chelators for 6 months. If iron chelation is needed, consider administration of non-myelosuppressive iron chelators. Phlebotomy can be used in lieu of iron chelation, when appropriate.

Pregnancy/Lactation

Advise patients of the risks associated with conditioning agents, including on pregnancy and fertility.

ZYNTEGLO should not be administered to women who are pregnant, and pregnancy after ZYNTEGLO infusion should be discussed with the treating physician.

ZYNTEGLO is not recommended for women who are breastfeeding, and breastfeeding after ZYNTEGLO infusion should be discussed with the treating physician.

Females and Males of Reproductive Potential

A negative serum pregnancy test must be confirmed prior to the start of mobilization and re-confirmed prior to conditioning procedures and before ZYNTEGLO administration.

Women of childbearing potential and men capable of fathering a child should use an effective method of contraception (intra uterine device or combination of hormonal and barrier contraception) from start of mobilization through at least 6 months after administration of ZYNTEGLO.

Advise patients of the option to cryopreserve semen or ova before treatment if appropriate.

Please see full Prescribing Information and Patient Information for ZYNTEGLO.

About SKYSONA™ (elivaldogene autotemcel)

SKYSONA is the first FDA-approved, one-time ex-vivo LVV gene addition therapy approved for eligible patients with early, active cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD), in which functional copies of the ABCD1 cDNA are added into a patients' own HSCs. This addition results in the production of functional adrenoleukodystrophy protein (ALDP) which can then participate in the local degradation of very long chain fatty acids (VLCFAs), which is believed to slow or possibly prevent further inflammation and demyelination resulting from the disease.

SKYSONA is indicated to slow the progression of neurologic dysfunction in boys 4-17 years of age with early, active cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD) without an available human leukocyte antigen (HLA)-matched donor for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

Limitations of Use

SKYSONA does not prevent the development of or treat adrenal insufficiency due to adrenoleukodystrophy.

An immune response to SKYSONA may limit the persistence of descendent cells of SKYSONA, causing rapid loss of efficacy of SKYSONA in patients with full deletions of the human adenosine triphosphate binding cassette, sub family D, member 1 (ABCD1) gene.

SKYSONA has not been studied in patients with CALD secondary to head trauma.

Given the risk of hematologic malignancy with SKYSONA, and unclear long-term durability of SKYSONA and human adrenoleukodystrophy protein (ALDP) expression, careful consideration should be given to the appropriateness and timing of treatment for each boy, especially for boys with isolated pyramidal tract disease since their clinical symptoms do not usually occur until adulthood.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel)

Boxed WARNING: HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCY

Hematologic malignancies, including life-threatening cases of myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia, have occurred in patients treated with SKYSONA. Patients have been diagnosed between 14 months and 10 years after SKYSONA administration, and the cancers appear to be related to treatment with SKYSONA. Monitor patients closely for evidence of malignancy through complete blood counts at least every 3 months. Monitor patients through assessments for evidence for clonal expansion or predominance at least twice in the first year and annually thereafter; consider bone marrow evaluations as clinically indicated.

Hematologic Malignancy

Hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML) have developed in patients treated with SKYSONA in clinical studies between 14 months and 10 years after SKYSONA administration. Malignancies are life-threatening. Death related to treatment for malignancy and relapse of malignancy have occurred. As of July 2025, hematologic malignancies have been diagnosed in 10/67 (15%) clinical study patients. At diagnosis of hematologic malignancy, all 10 patients had predominant integrations; 7 in proto-oncogenes, including 6 in MECOM. Pathological diagnoses ranged between MDS-unilineage dysplasia to acute myeloid leukemia. As of July 2025, 9 of the 10 patients had received allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant. One of the patients with MDS relapsed 6 months after an allogenic transplant and required re-treatment of MDS.

SKYSONA Lenti-D lentiviral vector genomic integration, including into the proto-oncogene MECOM, appears to have mediated the cases of hematologic malignancy. All patients treated with SKYSONA in clinical studies have integrations into MECOM; however, it is unknown which integrations into MECOM or other genes are likely to lead to malignancy.

Consider consultation with hematology experts prior to SKYSONA treatment to inform benefit-risk treatment decision and to ensure adequate monitoring for hematologic malignancy. Consider performing the following baseline hematologic assessments: complete blood count with differential, hematopathology review of peripheral blood smear, and bone marrow biopsy (core and aspirate) with flow cytometry, conventional karyotyping, and next generation sequencing (NGS) with a molecular panel appropriate for age and including coverage for gene mutations expected in myeloid and lymphoid malignancies; and testing for germline mutations that are associated with hematologic malignancy.

Early diagnosis of hematologic malignancy can be critically important, therefore, monitor patients treated with SKYSONA lifelong for hematologic malignancy. For at least the first fifteen years after treatment with SKYSONA, monitor via complete blood count (with differential) at least every 3 months and via integration site analysis or other testing for evidence of clonal expansion and predominance at least twice in the first year and then annually. Consider appropriate expert consultation and additional testing such as more frequent complete blood count (with differential) and integration site analysis, bone marrow studies, and gene expression studies in the following settings after treatment with SKYSONA:

Delayed or failed engraftment of platelets or other cell lines (while all patients are at risk for hematologic malignancy, patients who do not achieve unsupported platelet counts of ≥ 20 × 109/L on or after Day 60 appear to be at higher risk); or

New or prolonged cytopenias; or,

Presence of clonal expansion or predominance (e.g., increasing relative frequency of an integration site, especially if ≥ 10% and present in MECOM or another proto-oncogene known to be involved in hematologic malignancy).

If hematologic malignancy is detected in a patient who received SKYSONA, contact Genetix Biotherapeutics at 1 833 999 6378 for reporting and to obtain instructions on collection of samples for further testing.

Serious Infections

Severe infections, including life-threatening and fatal infections, have occurred in patients after SKYSONA infusion. Important opportunistic infections that have been diagnosed within the first 3 months after treatment with SKYSONA include BK cystitis, cytomegalovirus reactivation, human herpesvirus-6 viremia, candidiasis, and bacteremias. Opportunistic infections after the first 3 months include an atypical mycobacterium vascular device infection, pseudomonas bacteremia, and Epstein-Barr virus reactivations diagnosed as late as 18 months after treatment with SKYSONA. Serious infections involving adenovirus include a case of transverse myelitis at 6 months that was attributed to adenovirus and entero/rhinovirus infection, and a fatal adenovirus infection at 21 months in a patient with CALD progression who developed multisystem organ failure.

Grade 3 or higher infections occurred in 21% of all patients (12% bacterial, 3% viral, and 6% unspecified). The most common Grade 3 or higher infections were vascular device infections (7% of patients) diagnosed as late as 6 months after treatment with SKYSONA, and bacteremias (6% of patients) diagnosed as late as 8 months after treatment with SKYSONA.

Febrile neutropenia was commonly observed in clinical studies and may be a sign of a serious infection. In the event of febrile neutropenia, evaluate for infection and manage with broad-spectrum antibiotics, fluids, and other supportive care as medically indicated.

Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of infection before and after SKYSONA administration and treat appropriately. Administer prophylactic antimicrobials according to best clinical practices and clinical guidelines.

Avoid administration of SKYSONA in patients with active infections.

Prolonged Cytopenias

Patients may exhibit cytopenias, including pancytopenia, for > 1 year following conditioning and SKYSONA infusion.

Grade 3 or higher cytopenias on or after Day 60 following SKYSONA infusion occurred in 47% of patients and included low platelet count (14%), low neutrophil count (22%), low lymphocyte count (27%), and low hemoglobin (2%). Grade 3 cytopenias persisted beyond Day 100 in 15% of patients and included low platelet count (7%), low neutrophil count (9%), and low lymphocyte count (6%).

Serious adverse reactions of pancytopenia occurred in two patients who required support with blood and platelet transfusions as well as growth factors (G-CSF for up to 6 months and eltrombopag for up to 14 months) after SKYSONA administration. One patient had intercurrent parvovirus infection and his pancytopenia was ongoing at least two years after SKYSONA administration. Pancytopenia in the other patient was ongoing until he was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome approximately two years after SKYSONA administration.

Monitor blood counts until normalization and assess patients for signs and symptoms of bleeding and/or infection prior to and after SKYSONA administration.

Delayed Platelet Engraftment

Delayed platelet engraftment (platelet count ≤ 50 × 109/L beyond 60 days after treatment with SKYSONA) has been observed. Bleeding risk is increased prior to platelet engraftment and may continue after engraftment in patients with prolonged thrombocytopenia.

Patients should be made aware of the risk of bleeding until platelet recovery has been achieved. Monitor patients for thrombocytopenia and bleeding according to standard guidelines. Conduct frequent platelet counts until platelet engraftment and platelet recovery are achieved. Perform blood cell count determination and other appropriate testing whenever clinical symptoms suggestive of bleeding arise.

Risk of Neutrophil Engraftment Failure

There is a potential risk of neutrophil engraftment failure after treatment with SKYSONA. Neutrophil engraftment failure was defined as failure to achieve 3 consecutive absolute neutrophil counts (ANC) ≥0.5 × 109 cells/L obtained on different days by Day 43 after infusion of SKYSONA. Monitor neutrophil counts until engraftment has been achieved. If neutrophil engraftment failure occurs in a patient treated with SKYSONA, provide rescue treatment with the back-up collection of CD34+ cells.

Hypersensitivity Reactions

Allergic reactions may occur with the infusion of SKYSONA. The dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) in SKYSONA may cause hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis which is potentially life-threatening and requires immediate intervention.

Anti-retroviral Use

Patients should not take anti-retroviral medications for at least one month prior to mobilization or the expected duration for elimination of the medications, and until all cycles of apheresis are completed. Anti-retroviral medications may interfere with manufacturing of the apheresed cells.

If a patient requires anti-retrovirals for HIV prophylaxis, mobilization and apheresis of CD34+ cells should be delayed until HIV infection is adequately ruled out.

Laboratory Test Interference

SKYSONA affects polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assays for HIV due to LVV provirus insertion. A PCR based assay should not be used to screen for HIV infection in patients treated with SKYSONA as a false positive test result is likely.

Adverse Reactions

Most common non-laboratory adverse reactions (≥ 20%): mucositis, nausea, vomiting, febrile neutropenia, alopecia, decreased appetite, abdominal pain, constipation, pyrexia, diarrhea, headache, rash.

Most common Grade 3 or 4 laboratory abnormalities (≥ 40%): leukopenia, lymphopenia, thrombocytopenia, neutropenia, anemia, hypokalemia.

Vaccines

Vaccination is not recommended during the 6 weeks preceding the start of myeloablative conditioning, and until hematological recovery following treatment with SKYSONA. Where feasible, administer childhood vaccinations prior to myeloablative conditioning for SKYSONA.

Males of Reproductive Potential

Advise patients of the risks associated with mobilization and conditioning agents.

Males capable of fathering a child and their female partners of childbearing potential should use an effective method of contraception (intra uterine device or combination of hormonal and barrier contraception) from start of mobilization through at least 6 months after administration of SKYSONA.

Data are available on the risk of infertility with myeloablative conditioning. Advise patients of the option to cryopreserve semen before treatment if appropriate.

Please see full Prescribing Information for SKYSONA.

