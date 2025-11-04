Orna Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations Supporting its in vivo CAR Programs for Autoimmune Diseases at the 67th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orna Therapeutics, a biotechnology company dedicated to engineering immune cells in vivo to treat autoimmune and oncology diseases, today announced upcoming presentations at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting being held December 6-9, 2025, in Orlando, Florida. The oral and poster presentations will highlight data supporting Orna's leading in vivo CAR programs to target and treat a broad range of B-cell driven autoimmune diseases and its anti-BCMA platform to selectively deplete plasma cells.

"We are excited to share new data at ASH from our NHP studies for our CD19 and BCMA panCAR programs," said Joseph Bolen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Orna Therapeutics. "Data to be presented continues to demonstrate the best-in-class nature of our in vivo CAR platform in NHP for both our anti-CD19 and our anti-BCMA programs. As we look ahead, we have completed our pre-clinical package for anti-CD19 and will be submitting our Clinical Trial Application this Quarter."

Oral Presentation details:

Title: In Vivo pan CAR Therapy Utilizing Circular RNA for Treatment of Autoimmune Diseases



Speaker: Isin Dalkilic-Liddle, Ph.D., VP Discovery Sciences, Orna Therapeutics



Date/Time: Saturday, December 6, 2025, 9:45 AM – 10:00 AM ET



Session Name: CAR-T Cell Therapies: Basic and Translational: In vivo CAR-T cell platforms and resistance mechanisms



Location: OCCC - Sunburst Room (W340)

Poster Presentation details:

Title: In Vivo pan CAR Therapy Utilizing Circular RNA for Treatment of Multiple Myeloma



Speaker: Rebecca Silver, Ph.D., Pr. Scientist, Orna Therapeutics



Date/Time: Sunday, December 7, 2025, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM ET



Session Name: CAR-T Cell Therapies: Basic and Translational: Poster II



Location: OCCC - West Halls B3-B4

By leveraging its leading oRNA technology and best-in-class LNP delivery, Orna's in vivo oRNA panCAR therapies hold the potential to benefit patients across multiple B cell driven autoimmune diseases. New data to be presented at ASH will highlight the ability of Orna's oRNA panCAR platform to generate deep and sustained B cell depletion in non-human primates across multiple doses in multiple therapeutic areas.

About Orna Therapeutics



Orna Therapeutics is dedicated to designing and delivering a new class of fully engineered circular RNA (oRNA®) therapeutics to unlock the potential of RNA medicine to treat diseases anywhere in the body. Orna's oRNA transcripts have advantages over traditional mRNA approaches, including simplified production, improved formulation into lipid nanoparticles, and superior protein expression. Its industry-leading LNP-based delivery systems and comprehensive editing programs position Orna to advance novel RNA medicines with vast potential to transform patient care. To learn more, visit www.ornatx.com and follow Orna Therapeutics on X and LinkedIn.

