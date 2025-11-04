SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Orna Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations Supporting its in vivo CAR Programs for Autoimmune Diseases at the 67th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

November 3, 2025 | 
2 min read

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orna Therapeutics, a biotechnology company dedicated to engineering immune cells in vivo to treat autoimmune and oncology diseases, today announced upcoming presentations at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting being held December 6-9, 2025, in Orlando, Florida. The oral and poster presentations will highlight data supporting Orna's leading in vivo CAR programs to target and treat a broad range of B-cell driven autoimmune diseases and its anti-BCMA platform to selectively deplete plasma cells.

"We are excited to share new data at ASH from our NHP studies for our CD19 and BCMA panCAR programs," said Joseph Bolen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Orna Therapeutics. "Data to be presented continues to demonstrate the best-in-class nature of our in vivo CAR platform in NHP for both our anti-CD19 and our anti-BCMA programs. As we look ahead, we have completed our pre-clinical package for anti-CD19 and will be submitting our Clinical Trial Application this Quarter."

Oral Presentation details:

Title: In Vivo pan CAR Therapy Utilizing Circular RNA for Treatment of Autoimmune Diseases

Speaker: Isin Dalkilic-Liddle, Ph.D., VP Discovery Sciences, Orna Therapeutics

Date/Time: Saturday, December 6, 2025, 9:45 AM – 10:00 AM ET

Session Name: CAR-T Cell Therapies: Basic and Translational: In vivo CAR-T cell platforms and resistance mechanisms

Location: OCCC - Sunburst Room (W340)

Poster Presentation details:

Title: In Vivo pan CAR Therapy Utilizing Circular RNA for Treatment of Multiple Myeloma

Speaker: Rebecca Silver, Ph.D., Pr. Scientist, Orna Therapeutics

Date/Time: Sunday, December 7, 2025, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM ET

Session Name: CAR-T Cell Therapies: Basic and Translational: Poster II

Location: OCCC - West Halls B3-B4

By leveraging its leading oRNA technology and best-in-class LNP delivery, Orna's in vivo oRNA panCAR therapies hold the potential to benefit patients across multiple B cell driven autoimmune diseases. New data to be presented at ASH will highlight the ability of Orna's oRNA panCAR platform to generate deep and sustained B cell depletion in non-human primates across multiple doses in multiple therapeutic areas.

About Orna Therapeutics

Orna Therapeutics is dedicated to designing and delivering a new class of fully engineered circular RNA (oRNA®) therapeutics to unlock the potential of RNA medicine to treat diseases anywhere in the body. Orna's oRNA transcripts have advantages over traditional mRNA approaches, including simplified production, improved formulation into lipid nanoparticles, and superior protein expression. Its industry-leading LNP-based delivery systems and comprehensive editing programs position Orna to advance novel RNA medicines with vast potential to transform patient care. To learn more, visit www.ornatx.com and follow Orna Therapeutics on X and LinkedIn.

Orna Therapeutics Investor Contact:

Alex Lobo

Precision AQ

Alex.lobo@precisionaq.com 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orna-therapeutics-announces-multiple-presentations-supporting-its-in-vivo-car-programs-for-autoimmune-diseases-at-the-67th-american-society-of-hematology-annual-meeting-302602492.html

SOURCE Orna Therapeutics

Massachusetts Events Data
Orna Therapeutics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Photo of Boston downtown from Fan Pier Park in Seaport district
Job Trends
$17M in Tax Incentives Will Add 800 Life Sciences Jobs This Year in Massachusetts
October 24, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of scientists and legal counsel in meeting
Job Trends
8 Companies Hiring Now in Regulatory
October 23, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing three businesspeople hanging on the edge of a cliff
Layoffs
Q3 Layoffs Up 280% YOY With CSL, Merck, Novo’s Restructurings
October 16, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel