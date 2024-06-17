SUBSCRIBE
Orna Therapeutics

NEWS
illustration of a circular RNA molecule and IV bags
Opinion
Circular RNA Will Soon Replace mRNA in Biopharma
The advantages of using circular RNAs—including increased durability, enhanced protein expression and substantially lower manufacturing costs compared to linear mRNAs—have driven a spate of investment in this technology.
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Erik Digman Wiklund
Pictured: Two business professionals in suits shaking hands
Deals
Orna Buys Competing RNA Biotech ReNAgade After Series A Financing
Orna Therapeutics announced Thursday it is acquiring ReNAgade Therapeutics, which launched in May 2023 with $300 million in Series A financing and is on BioSpace’s NextGen Class of 2024 startups to watch this year.
May 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Business
BioSpace NextGen Bio 2022 Winners: Where are They Now?
BioSpace checked in with some of the members of our NextGen Bio Class of 2022 to see what they’ve done to earn their place on the list - and what’s on the horizon.
October 25, 2022
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Courtesy of Sundry Photography/Getty Images, Tom B
Business
Merck Makes Another Big R&D Investment with $3.5B Orna Deal
Merck and Orna will explore various therapeutic and vaccine programs in a collaboration worth a potential $3.5 billion.
August 16, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN and Heather McKenzie
Celebrating Recent and Potential Milestones on RNA Appreciation Day
August 1 is RNA Day. BioSpace takes a look at recent breakthroughs in RNA therapeutics, and the vast potential of the “vital biological molecule.”
August 1, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Orna Proves Concept in Preclinical Oncology and DMD Models
Orna announced first-ever data from its lead isCAR program that validates both the technology and its LNP delivery platform. BioSpace spoke with ORNA CEO Tom Barnes.
May 16, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, March 11
Biopharma and life sciences organizations strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers
March 10, 2022
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Top Life Sciences Startups to Watch in 2022
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2022,” a list of up-and-coming life sciences companies in North America that recently launched.
January 4, 2022
 · 
19 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Business
Biggest Biopharma Successes and Flops of 2021
From the continuing fight against COVID-19 to new companies emerging in exciting therapeutic areas to the people who mattered most, here’s a look at just some of the biggest successes, most dramatic flops – and a few that fall somewhere in between.
January 2, 2022
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2022
Press Releases
Orna Therapeutics Appoints Nobel Laureate Carolyn Bertozzi, Ph.D., to Scientific Advisory Board
July 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Deals
Orna Therapeutics Announces Strategic Acquisition of ReNAgade Therapeutics to Solidify Leadership in Circular RNA Therapies
May 23, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
Orna Therapeutics Appoints Frank Neumann, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer
April 11, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Genetown
Orna Therapeutics Unveils Progress of Circular RNA Platform and Improvements in Lead Program ORN-101 at PEGS and ASGCT
May 18, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Genetown
Orna Therapeutics to Present Progress of Lead Program ORN-101 at PEGS and ASGCT
May 4, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Business
Simnova and Orna Therapeutics Collaborate to Advance Orna’s Next Generation Circular RNA Technology in China
January 5, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Genetown
BioImpact Capital Announces a Multi-Billion Dollar Landmark Transaction in Vaccines and Cancer
August 16, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Genetown
Merck and Orna Therapeutics Collaborate to Advance Orna’s Next Generation of RNA Technology
August 16, 2022
 · 
6 min read
Genetown
Orna Therapeutics Raises $221 Million Series B Financing to Advance Circular RNA Platform and Accelerate Programs to the Clinic
August 16, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Genetown
Orna Therapeutics Announces First-in-Class, Breakthrough Data Demonstrating Potential of Circular RNA Platform at ASGCT 2022
May 16, 2022
 · 
5 min read
