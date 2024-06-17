Orna Therapeutics
The advantages of using circular RNAs—including increased durability, enhanced protein expression and substantially lower manufacturing costs compared to linear mRNAs—have driven a spate of investment in this technology.
Orna Therapeutics announced Thursday it is acquiring ReNAgade Therapeutics, which launched in May 2023 with $300 million in Series A financing and is on BioSpace’s NextGen Class of 2024 startups to watch this year.
BioSpace checked in with some of the members of our NextGen Bio Class of 2022 to see what they’ve done to earn their place on the list - and what’s on the horizon.
Merck and Orna will explore various therapeutic and vaccine programs in a collaboration worth a potential $3.5 billion.
August 1 is RNA Day. BioSpace takes a look at recent breakthroughs in RNA therapeutics, and the vast potential of the “vital biological molecule.”
Orna announced first-ever data from its lead isCAR program that validates both the technology and its LNP delivery platform. BioSpace spoke with ORNA CEO Tom Barnes.
Biopharma and life sciences organizations strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2022,” a list of up-and-coming life sciences companies in North America that recently launched.
From the continuing fight against COVID-19 to new companies emerging in exciting therapeutic areas to the people who mattered most, here’s a look at just some of the biggest successes, most dramatic flops – and a few that fall somewhere in between.
