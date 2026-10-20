Orikine Presents Preclinical Data Demonstrating Sustained Myeloid Reprogramming and Disease Control with ORK1 in Inflammatory Bowel Disease at UEG Week 2026

A single dose of ORK1 generated durable disease control in two independent inflammatory bowel disease mouse models

ORK1 induced sustained myeloid reprogramming, regulating chronic inflammation

This data supports further development of ORK1 as it progresses towards IND-enabling studies



Barcelona, Spain, October 20, 2026 – Orikine Bio (“Orikine”), a biotechnology company pioneering bifunctional cytokines to reprogram the immune system and treat autoimmune and chronic inflammatory disease, today announced the presentation of new preclinical data on its lead candidate, ORK1, in a late-breaking moderated poster at United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Week 2026 in Barcelona, Spain.

The data demonstrate that ORK1 preferentially engages CSF1R-expressing monocytes and induces sustained reprogramming toward an anti-inflammatory macrophage phenotype. In two independent inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) mouse models, a single dose of ORK1 produced sustained improvements in body weight, disease activity and survival. Additional histopathological analyses showed reduced tissue inflammation and preservation of bowel integrity following ORK1 treatment, providing further support for the continued development of ORK1 in IBD.

“These findings provide compelling preclinical evidence that brief exposure to ORK1 can induce sustained functional reprogramming of myeloid cells and translate into improvements across multiple disease symptoms in vivo, supporting our hypothesis that simultaneous activation of CSF1 and IL-10 may offer a differentiated approach.” said Joachim Koch, Chief Scientific and Development Officer at Orikine. “Importantly, the consistency of the findings across two independent preclinical models of IBD provides a strong foundation for the continued development of ORK1 as a potential treatment for people living with inflammatory bowel disease.”

ORK1 is a bifunctional cytokine biologic designed to combine two complementary activities within a single molecule. The CSF1 component provides proliferative and differentiation signals that support macrophage development, while IL-10 drives myeloid cells toward a regulatory, anti-inflammatory phenotype. Through this coordinated activity, ORK1 is designed to reprogram myeloid cells into regulatory macrophages that help restore immune homeostasis and regulate inflammation.

“The data presented at UEG Week represent an important milestone in the development of ORK1. Along with our broader preclinical package, these findings strengthen our confidence in the potential of ORK1 and support its advancement toward IND enabling studies and ultimately toward clinical evaluation in people living with inflammatory bowel disease,” added Sabrina Kuttruff-Coqui, Chief Executive Officer at Orikine.

About Orikine

Orikine Bio is advancing a new approach to treating immune-mediated diseases by selectively reprogramming the immune cells that sustain chronic inflammation. Our proprietary Foldikine™ protein engineering platform combines two complementary cytokine activities within a single biologic to generate immune switches with the potential to resolve autoimmune disease. Orikine’s lead candidate, ORK1, is designed to reprogram myeloid cells into regulatory macrophages that help restore immune homeostasis and regulate inflammation. With inflammatory bowel disease as its initial area of focus, Orikine is exploring ORK1's broader potential across autoimmune diseases, alongside an emerging pipeline with early-stage candidates in complex asthma and neuroinflammation.

Visit our website at www.orikine.bio to learn more about the company.

For further information, please contact:

Orikine Bio

Leah Petts

Tel: +34 (0) 686 657 487

Email: leah.petts@orikine.bio



Media Inquiries

Trophic Communications

Anja Heuer and Janet Tait, PhD

Tel: +49 (0) 151 106 199 05

Email: orikine@trophic.eu

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