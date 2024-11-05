ORIC® Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming November 2024 Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in November:

Guggenheim’s Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference – Participating in a fireside chat on Monday, November 11, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. ET



– Participating in a fireside chat on Monday, November 11, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. ET Jefferies London Healthcare Conference – Participating in a fireside chat on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. GMT



Live webcasts of the discussions will be available through the investor section of the company’s website at www.oricpharma.com . Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the events.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients’ lives by Overcoming Resistance In Cancer. ORIC’s clinical stage product candidates include (1) ORIC-114, a brain penetrant inhibitor that selectively targets EGFR exon 20, HER2 exon 20 and EGFR atypical mutations, being developed across multiple genetically defined cancers, (2) ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) via the EED subunit, being developed for prostate cancer, and (3) ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, a key node in the adenosine pathway believed to play a central role in resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens, being developed for multiple myeloma. Beyond these three product candidates, ORIC® is also developing multiple precision medicines targeting other hallmark cancer resistance mechanisms. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California. For more information, please go to www.oricpharma.com , and follow us on X or LinkedIn .

