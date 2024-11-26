SUBSCRIBE
ORIC® Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming December 2024 Investor Conferences

November 26, 2024 | 
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in December:

  • 7th Annual Evercore HEALTHCONx Conference – Participating in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 2:35 p.m. ET

  • Citi’s 2024 Global Healthcare Conference – Participating in the “Novel Mechanisms in Oncology II” panel on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET

Live webcasts of the discussions will be available through the investor section of the company’s website at www.oricpharma.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the events.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients’ lives by Overcoming Resistance In Cancer. ORIC’s clinical stage product candidates include (1) ORIC-114, a brain penetrant inhibitor that selectively targets EGFR exon 20, HER2 exon 20 and EGFR atypical mutations, being developed across multiple genetically defined cancers, (2) ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) via the EED subunit, being developed for prostate cancer, and (3) ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, a key node in the adenosine pathway believed to play a central role in resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens, being developed for multiple myeloma. Beyond these three product candidates, ORIC® is also developing multiple precision medicines targeting other hallmark cancer resistance mechanisms. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California. For more information, please go to www.oricpharma.com, and follow us on X or LinkedIn.

Contact:
Dominic Piscitelli, Chief Financial Officer
dominic.piscitelli@oricpharma.com
info@oricpharma.com

