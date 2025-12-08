ORIC® Pharmaceuticals Presents Potential Best-in-Class Profile for Enozertinib with Robust Systemic and CNS Activity in 1L and 2L NSCLC Patients with EGFR Exon 20 Mutations at the ESMO Asia Congress 2025

Highly differentiated 1L preliminary systemic activity of 67% ORR and 100% intracranial ORR (by BICR-RANO), including in patients with active brain metastases

45% ORR in 2L patients exceeds competitor benchmarks

Competitive safety profile, with no significant off-target toxicity and manageable on-target toxicity, resulting in low discontinuation rate

Enrollment and follow-up continue in 1L patients at selected dose of 80 mg once daily,

with next update expected mid-2026 ahead of initiation of potential Phase 3 trial

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, announced data from a Phase 1b trial of enozertinib (ORIC-114) at the ESMO Asia Congress 2025. Data in treatment-naïve and in previously treated NSCLC patients with EGFR exon 20 mutations were presented at an oral session, and the presentation can be found in the publication section of ORIC’s website here.

“Enozertinib was purposefully designed to be highly brain-penetrant and exquisitely selective in order to address the limitations of available therapies and potentially drive differentiated durability. These data provide clinical support for this design approach, demonstrating strong systemic and CNS activity in NSCLC patients with EGFR exon 20 mutations,” said Pratik S. Multani, M.D., chief medical officer. “The profile we have seen with enozertinib compares favorably to other approved and investigational therapies and continues to support enozertinib’s best-in-class potential.”

Enozertinib Phase 1b Trial Design

Enozertinib is being evaluated in a Phase 1b trial in patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with EGFR exon 20 mutations. Notably, enrollment allows patients with active untreated brain metastases. Prior therapy in 2L patients consisted of platinum-based chemotherapy. The primary endpoint of the trial is to determine the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D), and secondary endpoints include investigator-assessed objective response rate (ORR), CNS response rate by blinded independent central review (BICR) using response assessment in neuro-oncology (RANO) criteria in treatment-naïve patients, disease control rate (DCR), and safety.

2L NSCLC Patients with EGFR Exon 20 Mutations

As of the August 29, 2025 cutoff date, 45 2L patients were dosed — 24 patients received 80 mg QD oral enozertinib and 21 patients received 120 mg QD. Brain metastases were present in 38% of patients at baseline, including those with active brain metastases.

Preliminary Safety Analysis

Enozertinib was well tolerated with mostly Grade 1 or 2 treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) and no significant off-target toxicities. Most frequent TRAEs included diarrhea, paronychia, and stomatitis. Only 3 patients discontinued treatment due to TRAEs and higher rates of dose reductions occurred in the 120 mg cohort compared to the 80 mg cohort.

Preliminary Activity Analysis

In the 20 efficacy evaluable patients in the 80 mg cohort, enozertinib demonstrated strong systemic and CNS antitumor activity.

45% confirmed ORR and 100% DCR, with comparable rates in patients with brain metastases at baseline

As of the data cutoff (at a median follow-up of over 30 weeks), 67% of responders remained on treatment

1L NSCLC Patients with EGFR Exon 20 Mutations

As of the August 29, 2025 cutoff date, 33 1L patients were dosed — an initial cohort of 15 patients received 120 mg QD oral enozertinib and a subsequent cohort of 18 patients received 80 mg QD. Brain metastases were present in 39% of patients at baseline, including those with active brain metastases.

Preliminary Safety Analysis

Enozertinib was well tolerated with mostly Grade 1 or 2 TRAEs and no significant off-target toxicities. Most frequent TRAEs included diarrhea, paronychia, and stomatitis. Only 2 patients discontinued treatment due to TRAEs.

The initial cohort of efficacy-evaluable patients was treated at 120 mg QD and 80% of these patients underwent early dose reductions due to TRAEs, such that most of these patients received an effective dose of 80 mg QD. The subsequent cohort of patients was treated at 80 mg QD, for which follow-up is still in progress.

Preliminary Activity Analysis

In the 15 efficacy-evaluable patients in the 120 mg cohort, the majority of which received an effective dose of 80 mg QD, enozertinib demonstrated strong systemic and CNS antitumor activity.

67% best ORR (60% confirmed ORR) and 93% DCR

100% confirmed intracranial ORR (by BICR-RANO) in patients with measurable CNS disease

In 4 patients with non-measurable CNS disease, 2 achieved confirmed intracranial complete responses, both with active untreated brain metastases

As of the data cutoff (at a median follow-up of 33 weeks), 80% of responders remained on treatment

Next Steps

Based on these data, 80 mg QD oral enozertinib has been selected as the dose for potential Phase 3 development. Enrollment and follow-up continues in 1L EGFR exon 20 patients with the next update expected in mid-2026, ahead of initiation of a potential Phase 3 trial.

