OraSure to Participate in Upcoming November 2025 Investor Conference

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) announced today that the company is scheduled to participate in the following investor conference:

Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Wednesday, November 19, with a Q&A session scheduled for 10 a.m. CT



A live webcast and replay of the Q&A session will be available on the investor relations page of OraSure’s website at https://orasure.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations.

About OraSure Technologies, Inc.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (“OraSure” and “OTI”) transforms health through actionable insight and decentralizes diagnostics to connect people to healthcare wherever they are. OTI improves access, quality, and value of healthcare with innovation in effortless tests and sample management solutions. Together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, DNA Genotek Inc. and Sherlock Biosciences, Inc., OTI is a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests and sample collection and stabilization devices designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions. OTI’s portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physician’s offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharmaceutical companies, and direct to consumers. For more information, please visit www.orasure.com

