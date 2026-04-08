Orano Announces the Appointment of Frederic Desdouits as CEO of Orano Med

VILLEJUIF, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orano today announced that Frederic Desdouits has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of its subsidiary Orano Med, a biotechnology company pioneering the development of targeted alpha therapies in oncology.

Nicolas Maes, Chief Executive Officer of the Orano group, declared: “The extensive experience of Frederic Desdouits in the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in the biotechnology sector, will be a valuable asset in accelerating the development of the clinical portfolio as well as the deployment of Orano Med’s industrial platform. As a member of the Governance Board since 2022, he already has a deep understanding of Orano Med’s activities and challenges, which will facilitate his swift involvement in strategic decision-making.”

The extensive experience of Frederic Desdouits within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries positions him to drive the development of Orano Med across all key areas. This includes the development of a diversified pipeline of lead-212-based targeted alpha therapies from early identification to clinical development, both in-house and in collaboration with partners. Orano Med’s pipeline currently includes one advanced clinical program and three Phase 1 clinical studies. In addition, Orano Med is advancing the setup of its industrial platform to support the commercial-scale production of lead-212 targeted alpha therapies.

Frederic Desdouits commented: “I am pleased to join the Orano Med team at a pivotal moment in its development. The biotech company has unique scientific and industrial assets to accelerate innovation in the field of radioligand therapy. As the clinical development of AlphaMedix, the most advanced drug candidate, continues in partnership with Sanofi, our clinical pipeline has significantly expanded in recent months and now includes three lead-212-based drug candidates. In parallel, additional R&D projects are underway to identify and progress new molecules towards the clinic. Our dynamic development positions us among the global leaders in the emerging field of targeted alpha therapy. Together with the entire team, I am fully committed to turning this potential into tangible benefits for patients.”

Prior to joining the group, Frederic Desdouits served as CEO of TreeFrog Therapeutics, a French biotech company specializing in stem cell-based therapies. He previously led the pharmaceutical activities of Seqens, a global leader in the manufacturing of specialty ingredients, and oversaw business development as well as U.S. pharmaceutical operations at Pierre Fabre. Earlier, he co-founded Bionest Partners, a strategy and financial consulting firm specializing in healthcare, and headed Exane BNP Paribas’ European pharmaceutical and biotech financial analysis team. He began his career in pharmaceutical research.

Since 2022, Frederic is a member of the Orano Med Governing Board and he is also Vice President of the French industry association “France Biotech”.

He graduated from the École Polytechnique, obtained a PhD in neurosciences from the University of Paris VI Sorbonne, before going on to do postdoctoral research at the Rockefeller University in New York.

About Orano Med

Orano Med is a subsidiary of the Orano Group. Orano Med is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops a new generation of targeted therapies against cancer using the unique properties of lead-212 (212Pb), an alpha-emitting radioisotope and one of the more potent therapeutic payloads against cancer cells known as Targeted Alpha Therapy (TAT). Leveraging its unique and secured access to 212Pb, the company is developing several 212Pb-based radioligand therapies combined with various targeting agents. Orano Med has 212Pb manufacturing facilities, laboratories, and R&D centers in France and in the US and is currently expanding its GMP-manufacturing capacities for 212Pb radiolabeled pharmaceuticals in North America and Europe.

Press Contact

Regina Jehle

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communication@oranomed.com

Tel. : +33 6 74 56 11 31