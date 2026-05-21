Optimi Health Announces Closing of Oversubscribed US$15 Million Public Offering

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Optimi Health Corp. (NASDAQ: OPTH) (CSE: OPTI) (FSE: 8BN0) (the "" or ""), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on manufacturing and distributing finished psychedelic drug products, today closed its previously announced underwritten public offering (the "") in connection with the uplisting of its common shares to the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Company issued 2,400,000 common shares at a price of US$6.25 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company from the Offering were US$15,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses."This marks a significant milestone for Optimi," said Dane Stevens, Chief Executive Officer of Optimi. "This financing provides significant strength to our balance sheet and represents the necessary working capital for the growth of our business, with ample runway to scale over the next few years. We are thrilled to welcome a number of new, high-quality investors to our Nasdaq listing, who also see the benefits of psychedelic medicine."The common shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on May 20, 2026, under the symbol "OPTH." The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "OPTI". All securities issued under the Offering were issued free from any resale restrictions under applicable Canadian and United States securities laws.Pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated May 19, 2026, between Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC (the "") and the Company, the Underwriter acted as sole book-running manager for the Offering. The Company granted 96,000 non-transferable common share purchase warrants entitling the Underwriter to purchase up to an aggregate of 96,000 common shares of the Company at a price of US$7.50 per share until May 21, 2031, and paid certain offering expenses of the Underwriter.A registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-290086) related to the Offering of the shares described above was filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("") and was declared effective on May 19, 2026. A copy of the registration statement can be accessed by visiting the SEC website at. The common shares were offered and sold in the United States only by means of a prospectus forming part of the registration statement. A final prospectus relating to this Offering has been filed with the SEC and may be obtained from Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC, Prospectus Department, 40 Wall Street, 30th Floor, New York, NY 10005, telephone 212-440-9600, email:. Investors may also obtain these documents at no cost by visiting the SEC's website atIn Canada, the Offering was completed in reliance on the "listed issuer financing" exemption from the prospectus requirements available under Part 5A.2 of National Instrument 45-106 -, as modified by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 -This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.Optimi Health Corp. (NASDAQ: OPTH) (CSE: OPTI) (FSE: 8BN0) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on manufacturing and distributing GMP-grade psychedelic drug products for mental health therapies. As a Health Canada-licensed pharmaceutical manufacturer, Optimi produces validated MDMA and botanical psilocybin drug products at its GMP-compliant facilities in British Columbia, Canada.Optimi supplies both active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms to regulated clinical and therapeutic programs internationally, with products currently prescribed to patients in Australia under the country's Authorized Prescriber Scheme and accessible in Canada through the Special Access Program.For more information, please visitThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on several assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that may cause actual results to differ from expected results. These factors include those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's registration statement on Form F-1, as amended, relating to the Offering or in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its SEDAR+ profile at. Except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them or assess the impact of each factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Lucas A. ZimmermanManaging DirectorMZ Group - MZ North America(262) 357-2918To view the source version of this press release, please visit