Opterion Health AG Appoints Industry Leaders Rice Powell and Mark Hahn to Board of Directors

MUTTENZ, Switzerland, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opterion Health AG, a Swiss-based life sciences company developing a next-generation, non-glucose based peritoneal dialysis (PD) solution, today announced the appointment of two highly accomplished executives to its Board of Directors: Rice Powell, former Chairman and CEO of Fresenius Medical Care, and Mark Hahn, Chief Financial Officer of Verona Pharma and a veteran biotech finance leader.

These appointments represent a significant step forward in the strategic development of Opterion Health as it prepares for clinical trials and future commercialization. Rice Powell and Mark Hahn have demonstrated decades of leadership in renal care, biotechnology, and corporate strategy, reinforcing the company’s commitment to innovation and improving patient outcomes.

Rice Powell brings more than 30 years of experience in the global dialysis and healthcare industry. As Chairman and CEO of Fresenius Medical Care, he led the world’s largest provider of dialysis products and services through a decade of strategic transformation and international growth. His leadership was instrumental in expanding access to renal therapies and improving standards of care across continents.

Rice Powell, Former Chairman and CEO of Fresenius Medical Care

“The mission of Opterion Health to transform peritoneal dialysis resonates deeply with me,” said Rice Powell. “Having spent my career focused on renal care, I see tremendous potential in this approach to improving quality of life for patients. I’m honored to support the company’s vision and contribute to its strategic direction.”

Mark Hahn brings over two decades of financial leadership in the life sciences sector. Currently serving as CFO of Verona Pharma, he has played a central role in fundraising, IPO execution, and scaling operations in both private and public biotech companies. His previous roles include CFO positions at Dova Pharmaceuticals, Cempra, and Athenix, where he consistently delivered financial strategy aligned with corporate growth.

Mark Hahn, Chief Financial Officer of Verona Pharma

Mark Hahn also works closely with David Ebsworth, Chairman of Opterion Health, at Verona Pharma. Their ongoing collaboration and shared experience navigating complex financial and regulatory environments will be instrumental as Opterion Health advances its clinical and commercial roadmap.

“Opterion Health is at a truly exciting inflection point,” said Mark Hahn. “The science is compelling, the leadership is visionary, and the opportunity to make a real difference in patients’ lives is profound. I’m excited to help guide the company’s financial and strategic growth.”

David Ebsworth commented: “Welcoming Rice and Mark to our Board is a major milestone for Opterion Health. Rice’s unparalleled leadership in renal care and Mark’s deep financial expertise bring extraordinary strength to our governance. Their insights and experience will be invaluable as we move toward clinical trials and beyond. I am more confident than ever in the company’s future.”

About Opterion Health AG

Opterion Health is developing a novel peritoneal dialysis (PD) solution aimed at revolutionizing the dialysis market. Backed by leading life science investors, the company is headquartered in the Basel area, the pharmaceutical heart of Switzerland, and supported by a strong team of scientists, entrepreneurs, and nephrologists across Europe. Find us at: www.opterion.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9eeb9d50-acc3-40fc-b60c-19bef6e304e7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5b8d242-9b25-4ace-8890-b367b1c4fb04

For more information or to contact us, please email info@opterion.com