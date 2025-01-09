SUBSCRIBE
OPKO Health to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 9, 2025 | 
1 min read

MIAMI, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPK) announced today that management will be participating in the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, being held January 13-16, 2025 at Westin St. Francis hotel in San Francisco. Management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors and will be presenting on Wednesday, January 15th at 3:00 p.m. Pacific time.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay in the Investors section of OPKO Health’s website here.

About OPKO Health

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com.

Contacts:

Alliance Advisors IR
Yvonne Briggs, 310-691-7100
ybriggs@allianceadvisors.com
or
Bruce Voss, 310-691-7100
bvoss@allianceadvisors.com

