OPKO Health to Participate in the Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference

MIAMI, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK), a fully-integrated healthcare company focused on delivering next-generation solutions for serious diseases across established global markets, today announced that Elias A. Zerhouni, M.D., President and Vice Chairman, and Adam Logal, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference at the Encore Boston Harbor, including a fireside chat on Thursday, September 10, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

A webcast and replay of the fireside chat can be accessed from the OPKO IR website.

About OPKO Health

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development and commercialization expertise, and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, please visit www.opko.com.